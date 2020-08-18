Anchin Welcomes Construction Industry Tax Specialist Joseph Molloy to the Architecture & Engineering and Construction Industry Groups

Joseph has 20 years of experience in public accounting working with all types of business entities, individuals, and trusts. He has an especially strong understanding of code section 460 "special rules for long-term contracts," which he uses to help clients create and maintain tax deferral strategies, thus enhancing their financial position. Through strategic tax planning, Joseph has helped clients save significant tax dollars, helping them to improve cash flow and providing an additional source for funds for their business.

"We are delighted to welcome Joseph to Anchin. His wealth of experience will complement our team's strengths by augmenting our service offerings and expanding our tax expertise across the construction, architecture and engineering industries," said Phillip Ross, Leader of Anchin's Architecture & Engineering and Construction ("AEC") Industry Groups.

Joseph is the latest addition to the AEC team and will provide resources to support the team's ongoing growth. His focus on delivering timely and valuable tax strategies fits well with the breadth of tax services provided by the team, including Federal and State Tax Credits, and accounting method options.

Joseph is a graduate of Queens College. He is a visiting professor at Columbia University and a member of the American Institute of CPAs, the New York State Society of CPAs, where he served as Chair of the NYSCCPA Construction Committee and the New York City Chapter of the CFMA. Joseph is also frequently engaged as a speaker at banks, sureties, and various organizations.

Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP is consistently recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of approximately 400, including 56 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com.

