Anchor Audio Launches 5-Star Dealer Program

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Audio's new 5-Star dealer program builds on established programs, offers exclusive benefits, and focuses on a value-added network. The 5-Star Dealer program emphasizes Anchor Audio's value proposition: "Trusted Performance."

"The 5-Star game plan aims to satisfy qualified end-users shopping and purchasing of Anchor Audio gear by dynamically connecting them to 5-Star dealers who are ready to ensure satisfied clientele." Glenn Busse, Director of Sales & Marketing, added: "The program's top-tier benefits deliver qualified end-user opportunities and sales tools such as a "Warranty-Plus" upgrade for out-of-warranty gear, free 30-day trial programs, and demos."

Matt Starr, CEO of Sideline Power, was the first authorized Anchor Audio dealer appointed to 5-Star. "I'm ecstatic about the partnership developed with Anchor Audio. Sideline Power is committed to bringing the highest quality products to market for our customers, and Anchor Audio provides that with their portable sound systems. With top-of-the-line products and an engaged and responsive support team, Anchor Audio is the go-to product for all of Sideline Power's clients."

About Anchor Audio: Established in 1973, Anchor Audio manufactures the highest quality portable sound systems in the USA. Products are sold through an authorized dealer network and currently serve over 2,000 school districts, all branches of the military, and houses of worship. Anchor innovations include all-in-one battery-powered PA systems as well as full complement wireless technology. For more information visit: www.anchoraudio.com

