Anchor Group Management Inc. Selects Duck Creek to Power Modern Insurance Payments

Duck Creek Payments enables Anchor Group Management Inc. to provide seamless, digital-first and real-time payment experiences

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announced Anchor Group Management Inc. (AGMI) has selected Duck Creek Payments Facilitator to modernize its payments ecosystem, empowering more streamlined, secure, and technology-driven operations.

AGMI specializes in providing commercial auto insurance for niche markets including passenger transportation, local delivery, and more—across multiple states. AGMI is a technology and analytics focused managing general agency with an emphasis on delivering prompt quotes, flexible payment options, and tailored liability and physical damage coverage. AGMI supports both single-vehicle operators and entire fleets. The Duck Creek Payments Facilitator solution will support AGMI's goals of delivering superior digital payment options, improving cash flow processes, and offering a faster, more seamless experience to policyholders as well as retail brokers.

"As a specialty insurance provider serving complex and often highly transactional commercial auto segments, seamless payment processing is critical," said Scott D. Wollney, President and CEO of AGMI. "Duck Creek Payments gives us a modern, insurance-centric solution, enabling us to offer real-time disbursements and intuitive digital options while maintaining regulatory compliance and operational efficiency."

Launched in October 2024, Duck Creek Payments Facilitator is designed to handle insurance-specific payment flows, including instant claim payouts and premium collections, across a wide range of payment methods such as digital wallets, push-to-card, and FedNow. Duck Creek Payments Facilitator enables fast and secure integration into AGMI's existing technology environment, accelerating time-to-value and reducing operational costs.

"AGMI joins a growing list of insurers who are transforming their payment ecosystems with Duck Creek," said Allan Lacoste, Chief Payments Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. "With Duck Creek Payments Facilitator, AGMI will provide its customers with a seamless, secure, and efficient payments experience, reinforcing their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

About AGMI (Anchor Group Management Inc.)

AGMI's vision is to always be a preferred specialty transportation related insurance business that delivers benefit to all stakeholders by leveraging technology, analytics, expertise, partnerships and capital resources. We develop and deliver superior specialty insurance products and services to meet our customers' needs with a focus on innovation and the effective use of technology and analytics to provide an exceptional value proposition for our retail brokers, a high level of service for our policyholders, and deliver consistently favorable results for our risk taking insurance and reinsurance partners.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more.

