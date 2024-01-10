Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market size to grow by USD 2.61 billion from 2023 to 2028, Rise in global demand for oil and natural gas to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The anchor handling tug supply vessels market is expected to grow by USD 2.61 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (oil and gas, industrial, and others), engine capacity (5000-9999 HP, <5000 HP, and >10000 HP), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market 2024-2028

The rise in global demand for oil and natural gas is the key factor driving the market growth. AHTS operations play a significant role in showcasing adept tugboat capabilities, supply functions, and adept assistance oil rigs. Their role in towing services, dynamic positioning systems, bollard pull capacity, and deck cargo handling solidifies their significance in oil exploration support and deepwater operations, boosting the market's expansion.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the anchor handling tug supply vessels market: AP Moller Maersk AS, Aquashield Oil and Marine Services Ltd., BOURBON Maritime, Damen Shipyards Group, DNV Group AS, Edison Chouest Offshore Co., Fairway Offshore Ltd., Harmony Marine Shipbrokers Ltd., Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc., Kuok Group, MMA Offshore Ltd., Petromarine Nigeria Ltd., Seacontractors, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Solstad Offshore ASA, Swire Pacific Ltd., Tethys Plantgeria Ltd., Tidewater Inc., and Wartsila Corp.

Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 4.49% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The increase in investment in port infrastructure is a major trend in the market. This trend manifests through advancements in crew management, fuel efficiency, and the development of ice-class vessels. Moreover, innovations in anchor handling procedures, subsea construction support, and catering to market demand trends are evident. The rise in offshore support, offshore wind farm support, enhanced emergency response capabilities, global fleet size, and vessel retrofitting boost the market's growth.

Significant Challenge

Volatility in oil prices is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This challenge is intricately tied to the oil and gas sector dependency. Moreover, while advancements in marine engineering innovations and adherence to international maritime regulations and environmental regulations are vital, fluctuations in oil prices influence port operations and the shipbuilding industry. Maintaining maritime safety standards, upgrading maritime communication systems, and enhancing marine propulsion systems and maritime navigation technology amid this challenge remain critical for sustained market resilience.

Keg Segments:

The oil and gas segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The demand is mainly due to the rising demand for oil and gas E and P projects. This increase is due to the shift of oil and gas operations from inland production to locations such as Deep-Water Regions, which are more distant from end consumers.

Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.49 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, Canada, United Arab Emirates, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Aquashield Oil and Marine Services Ltd., BOURBON Maritime, Damen Shipyards Group, DNV Group AS, Edison Chouest Offshore Co., Fairway Offshore Ltd., Harmony Marine Shipbrokers Ltd., Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc., Kuok Group, MMA Offshore Ltd., Petromarine Nigeria Ltd., Seacontractors, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Solstad Offshore ASA, Swire Pacific Ltd., Tethys Plantgeria Ltd., Tidewater Inc., and Wartsila Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

