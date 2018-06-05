Anchor Health Properties Acquires 275,000 Square Feet of Medical Office Buildings

Anchor acquired a 47,000 square foot fully leased outpatient building in the Ballantyne submarket of Charlotte, leased primarily to Novant Health and Atrium Health, as well as regional medical specialists. Anchor also acquired a 48,000 square foot outpatient building adjacent to Dignity St. Rose Dominican - Siena Hospital in the Henderson submarket of Las Vegas, with anchor tenancy in the form of an ambulatory surgery center sponsored by Dignity and USPI. Finally, Anchor acquired an 180,000 square foot outpatient medical building adjacent to Lahey Medical Center in the Burlington suburb of Boston. Lahey Medical Center leases over half the building square footage, with key service lines including internal medicine, dermatology, surgery, international medicine, and laboratory services. The Charlotte and Las Vegas acquisitions represent growth in core Anchor investment markets, while the Burlington acquisition represents Anchor's entry into the Boston medical real estate market. Additionally, Anchor is executing capital improvement plans at each location through the firm's property management platform.

Anchor Health Properties Chief Executive Officer Ben Ochs said of the new investments, "these investments provided us with the opportunity to acquire best in class real estate in their respective submarkets. Additionally, these investments allow Anchor to expand our operating presence in the Charlotte and Las Vegas markets, and with the Boston acquisition, presented the opportunity to formally enter the Boston market and establish operations there in connection with our growth plans for the region."

Anchor Chief Investment Officer James Schmid noted, "each investment represents a best in class, health system sponsored medical building which forms the core of our investment thesis. Anchor leaned heavily on existing relationships in each market to procure the investment opportunities. The momentum from our investment business line continues to drive opportunities across the US, leading to platform growth in strategic markets where we have established a meaningful presence."

About Anchor Health Properties

Anchor Health Properties is a national full-service real estate development, management, leasing, and investment platform serving investors and health systems across the United States. Anchor manages and leases nearly four million square feet of medical office space, inclusive of numerous projects under construction. Anchor maintains ten offices nationally (including new offices in Charlotte, metro New York City, and Denver, resulting from recent acquisitions) with more than 50 professionals. Over the past five years, Anchor principals have acquired and/or developed over $3 billion of medical real estate across the country. For more information, please visit: www.anchorhealthproperties.com.

Contact: Rachael Osberger, Anchor Health Properties

rosberger@anchorhealthproperties.com; 302-655-1010

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anchor-health-properties-acquires-275-000-square-feet-of-medical-office-buildings-300660079.html

SOURCE Anchor Health Properties

Related Links

http://www.anchorhealthproperties.com

