Anchor Line Partners Supports Stoke Therapeutics' Growth by Securing a 98,500 Square-Foot Lease in Waltham, MA

New Headquarters Will Support Company's Work to Deliver zorevunersen, a Potential Disease-Modifying Medicine, to Patients with Dravet Syndrome and Expansion of Research Efforts

Lease is One of the Largest in Greater Boston Life Sciences Over the Past Year

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Line Partners, LLC and Northwood Investors, LLC announced today that they have secured a significant long-term lease with biotechnology company Stoke Therapeutics (Nasdaq: STOK) at 245 Fifth Avenue in Waltham, Massachusetts. Stoke plans to relocate to its new 98,500 square-foot headquarters when the Company's current lease in Bedford, Massachusetts ends in late 2026.

Stoke is dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body's potential with RNA medicine and has a lead investigational medicine, zorevunersen, in development with Biogen as a first-in-class potential disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome. Dravet syndrome is a severe neurodevelopmental disease that is characterized by recurrent seizures as well as significant cognitive and behavioral impairments.

Stoke established its first headquarters in Bedford in 2015. Zorevunersen was discovered in Bedford, and since then, the Company has advanced zorevunersen through early clinical testing into late-stage development. The Company is actively preparing to commercialize its first potential new medicine in the United States and is expanding its research into additional medicines using its proprietary technology platform.

"Stoke is on an important growth trajectory as we prepare to commercialize a first-in-class potential new medicine to treat Dravet syndrome, while also broadening our research efforts to identify more new medicines for severe diseases," said Ian F. Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Stoke Therapeutics. "This new Waltham site will help foster our culture of teamwork and collaboration that is essential to innovation and our work to deliver life-changing medicines for patients."

"While the national life sciences market has moderated, Waltham and the greater Route 128 corridor continue to prove their resilience as they support the biotech industry," said Andrew Maher, Co-Founder and Manager Partner, Anchor Line Partners. "This lease reflects the continued strength of the Greater Boston life sciences market and our commitment to delivering best-in-class environments that meet the evolving needs of innovative companies and their employees."

Waltham has emerged as one of the most compelling suburban life sciences hubs in the country, offering scale, talent and connectivity outside the urban core. The city and property offer immediate access to Route 128/I-95, I-90 and Route 2, making it a prime location for companies seeking operational efficiency and access to top talent. The property is LEED Gold and WiredScore Platinum certified, reinforcing the campus's commitment to sustainability and connectivity. The building's modern infrastructure and flexible lab-ready design made it a strategic fit for Stoke's next phase of expansion.

The Cushman & Wakefield team of Mitch Perez, Connor Barnes and Michael Weiss represented Stoke in the transaction. Michael O'Leary and Duncan Gratton, also of Cushman & Wakefield, handle leasing efforts at 245 Fifth Avenue.

This new lease exemplifies Anchor Line Partners' expertise in the life sciences sector and its focus on tenant satisfaction, long-term value creation and market-driven development strategy. For more information, visit 2455th.com.

About Anchor Line Partners

Anchor Line Partners is a Boston-based investment firm with $1.2 billion of commercial real estate assets under management. We specialize in value-add opportunities and developments in Greater Boston, creating strong, long-term economic assets for communities and producing desirable returns for our investors. Learn more at anchorlinepartners.com.

About Northwood Investors

Northwood Investors is a privately-owned, employee-held investment advisor with approximately $8 billion of assets under management across the US and Europe. Northwood employs a fundamental, value-driven investment strategy with a longer-term outlook. The Northwood team has deep experience in sourcing, executing and managing real estate transactions worldwide, ranging from office buildings and shopping centers to hotels and residential investments.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics (Nasdaq: STOK), is a biotechnology company dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body's potential with RNA medicine. Using Stoke's proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach, Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore naturally-occurring protein levels. Stoke's first medicine in development, zorevunersen, has demonstrated the potential for disease modification in patients with Dravet syndrome and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study. Stoke's initial focus are diseases of the central nervous system and the eye that are caused by a loss of ~50% of normal protein levels (haploinsufficiency). Proof of concept has been demonstrated in other organs, tissues, and systems, supporting broad potential for Stoke's proprietary approach. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.stoketherapeutics.com/.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2024, the firm reported revenue of $9.4 billion across its core service lines of Services, Leasing, Capital markets, and Valuation and other. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.

