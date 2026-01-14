Anchor Loans Delivers Record 2025 Loan Originations of $5.4 Billion

Company Completes Platform Expansion and Integration to Finance US Housing Development and Construction

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans today announced $5.4 billion in loan origination volume for 2025, representing 117% year-over-year growth, as the company expanded its residential lending product lines and strengthened its position as a leading non-bank capital partner for professional real estate investors, homebuilders, and developers nationwide. This financing activity supported the creation, renovation, or improvement of 12,376 homes and developable lots nationwide, including a significant number of projects focused on attainable and middle-income housing.

In 2025, Anchor expanded its platform to match customer demand for flexible and scalable financing solutions across all types of residential housing development projects. Anchor provides financing for projects ranging from single-home renovations and ground-up construction to subdivision development, master-planned communities, and apartment buildings - allowing customers to work with one lender as their businesses scale and respond to market conditions. Today, Anchor supports sponsors across 48 states and 192 metropolitan markets, with loan sizes ranging from $100,000 to $500 million.

The breadth of Anchor's platform provides access to reliable capital and consistent execution, enabling borrowers to move efficiently on opportunities while maintaining attractive financing terms. By combining broad product coverage with streamlined execution, Anchor delivers many of the advantages traditionally associated with banks - such as scale and consistency - while preserving the speed and flexibility customers expect from a private lender.

"Our focus in 2025 was to deliberately expand our platform, broadening our private lending capabilities to customers and products that have historically been served primarily through banks," said Ray Mathoda, Chief Executive Officer of Anchor Loans. "Those investments in people, process, and infrastructure delivered record results for Anchor and positioned us well for 2026 and beyond. We remain constructive on housing fundamentals and focused on supporting improvement and expansion of housing stock across the nation, which we believe is key to ensuring housing supply and affordability going forward."

Looking ahead to 2026, Anchor plans to continue scaling its platform through the rollout of new technology, revised credit terms, and key process improvements designed to support higher loan production and increased throughput across the business. These initiatives are intended to enhance execution capacity, support continued customer growth, and reinforce Anchor's role as a leading non-bank capital partner supporting residential housing development nationwide.

About Anchor Loans

Anchor Loans, a Pretium company, is a private real estate lender with $22 billion in loans funded to date across its lending platforms and entities. As a financing partner to professional real estate developers, homebuilders, and investors, Anchor provides capital through its direct, broker, and institutional lending channels, supporting residential renovations, ground-up construction, and community developments nationwide.

SOURCE Anchor Loans