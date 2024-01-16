Anchor Loans Launches Third-Party Origination Channel

Expands Residential Flip, Construction and Rental Financing Options for SFR Real Estate Investors through Partnerships with Brokers, Banks, and Private Lenders

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, a leading private direct lender to U.S. residential real estate investors, today announced the launch of its new Third-Party Originator (TPO) Channel. The new channel serves mortgage brokers, banks, private and non-QM lenders and other referral partners whose clients are America's home builders, developers, and investors.

Anchor Loans' TPO Channel provides the clients of loan brokers and originators with a comprehensive suite of residential business purpose loan products, including bridge, fix and flip, ground-up construction, and rental investor loans with debt service coverage ratio (DSCR).

"When I joined Anchor Loans in 2023, channel expansion was one of my major goals for accelerating our growth," said Rayman Mathoda, CEO of Anchor Loans. "The launch of Anchor Loans' new TPO Channel marks an exciting step forward for our company and further supports our ability to expand our national footprint with improved and enhanced financing offerings. We are at a moment in time when regional banks and private lenders are pulling back on financing options while the American housing market is in desperate need of millions more move-in ready homes than exist today. Our team remains deeply committed to expanding housing opportunities for America's buyers and renters by providing investors with the capital necessary to refurbish our nation's aging homes, and build new ones."

TPO lending veteran Tim Landwehr joined Anchor Loans last year, and as Co-Chief Revenue Officer, he has led the design and launch of the new TPO channel. "Our new TPO program is designed to support and protect the strong relationships that exist between loan originators and their clients," said Landwehr. "At Anchor Loans we are obsessed with delivering exceptional customer value, and our TPO Channel is an expansion of that ideal. We look forward to working with TPOs to help build long-term partnerships between them and their clients."

With 25+ years in business, operations spanning 48 states, and more than 33,000 loans funded, Anchor Loans has established itself as a trusted partner for flippers, builders and real estate investors nationwide. Interested mortgage brokers and loan originators can learn more at https://www.anchorloans.com/brokers .

About Anchor Loans

Anchor Loans is the nation's largest private direct lender to real estate investors, offering a full range of residential business purpose loans including bridge, fix and flip, ground-up construction and rental. Since 1998 Anchor Loans has built deep client relationships by being a reliable source of funding and delivering an outstanding customer experience, which is why repeat customers are its largest source of volume and referrals. To date, Anchor Loans has originated more than $14 billion in loans to real estate entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit https://www.anchorloans.com

SOURCE Anchor Loans