Anchor Loans Opens New Corporate Headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California

New headquarters supports continued growth and reinforces the company's commitment to collaboration, innovation, and client service

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing solutions for residential real estate investors and developers, today announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California.

The company's new headquarters, located at 112 S Lakeview Canyon Road, Suite 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, was intentionally designed to strengthen the relationships that drive Anchor's success. The space encourages in-person collaboration, mentorship, and cross-functional partnership, reinforcing the company's belief that bringing talented people together leads to better decisions, stronger execution, and better outcomes for clients.

"Anchor Loans has experienced tremendous growth over the past several years, and this move positions us for our next chapter," said Rayman Mathoda, Chief Executive Officer of Anchor Loans. "Our new headquarters creates an environment where our teams can collaborate more effectively, share knowledge more freely, and continue delivering the exceptional service our borrowers and partners expect."

The move reflects Anchor's continued investment in its people, culture, and operating model while supporting residential real estate investors and developers nationwide through financing solutions for fix-and-flip, ground-up construction, bridge, rental, and institutional lending.

The headquarters relocation will not impact Anchor's operations, customer service, or business continuity. All existing phone numbers, email addresses, and customer contacts will remain unchanged.

About Anchor Loans

Anchor Loans is the nation's leading provider of financing solutions for residential real estate investors and developers. Founded in 1998, Anchor has funded over $22 billion for more than 38,000 projects across 49 states. Through a comprehensive platform supporting residential investment, development, and housing creation, Anchor delivers flexible capital solutions backed by deep real estate expertise and advanced credit capabilities. As part of the Pretium ecosystem, Anchor leverages institutional strength and an integrated housing platform to serve clients ranging from entrepreneurial investors to institutional-scale developers.

For more information, visit www.anchorloans.com.

SOURCE Anchor Loans