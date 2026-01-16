Anchor Loans Launches Multifamily Lending Platform With $94.6 Million Texas Construction Financing

Loan funds development, construction, and stabilization of a 439-unit Class A community in Grand Prairie in partnership with JPI

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, a leading private real estate lender and a Pretium majority-owned portfolio company, has closed a $94.6 million senior construction loan to finance the development of a 439-unit, Class A multifamily community in Grand Prairie, Texas with JPI, a leader in multifamily development. The transaction marks Anchor's formal entry into multifamily lending and Pretium's first direct, platform-level investment in the multifamily sector, building on operating experience developed within Anchor.

Located in the Dallas-Fort Worth MSA, the financing will fund the development, construction, and stabilization of the project in partnership with JPI, a nationally scaled, vertically integrated multifamily development platform with more than 35 years of operating history and over 120,000 units delivered across major U.S. markets.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, Jefferson Southwest Parkway will offer studio through three-bedroom residences and a curated collection of amenities, including a resort-style pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Located between Dallas and Fort Worth, the property provides convenient access to major highways throughout the Metroplex, along with direct connectivity to walking trails along the site's northern edge.

"This financing reflects our commitment to supporting best-in-class developers who are delivering much-needed housing across this country," said JP Ackerman, Chief Revenue Officer, Anchor Loans. "Launching our multifamily lending platform is a natural evolution of Anchor's business and aligns with Pretium's broader strategy to scale proven operating capabilities across new residential asset classes. We are excited to partner with a Sponsor as experienced and aligned as JPI and look forward to contributing to the successful delivery of this high-quality community."

Anchor Loans, a Pretium company, is a private real estate lender with more than $22 billion in loans funded to date. As a financing partner to professional real estate developers, homebuilders, and investors, Anchor provides capital through its direct, broker, and institutional lending channels, supporting residential renovations, ground-up construction, and community developments nationwide.

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has approximately $60 billion of assets, and employs approximately 7,000 people across 44+ offices, including its New York headquarters, Miami, London, Seoul, and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

