Anchor Loans Closes $132 Million Construction Financing for Durham Multifamily Community

Construction financing supports development of a 440-unit Class A multifamily community in partnership with JPI

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, a leading private real estate lender and a Pretium majority-owned portfolio company, has closed a $132 million construction financing for the development of a Class A multifamily community in Durham, North Carolina. The transaction builds on Anchor's growing relationship with JPI and reflects the firm's continued expansion of its institutional multifamily lending platform.

The financing includes a senior construction loan and preferred equity to support the development, construction, and stabilization of the 440-unit community. Featuring apartment and townhome-style residences, the project will offer a range of amenities and convenient access to Duke University, Research Triangle Park, and other major employment centers. Expected to be completed in 2028, the community will help meet growing demand for high-quality rental housing in one of the nation's leading innovation hubs.

"We're excited to continue building our relationship with JPI, one of the country's premier multifamily developers," said JP Ackerman, Chief Revenue Officer at Anchor Loans. "Transactions like this demonstrate the kind of institutional capital solutions Anchor is bringing to the multifamily market - combining thoughtful structuring, execution certainty, and a long-term partnership approach to help experienced sponsors move projects forward."

About Anchor Loans

Anchor Loans is the nation's leading provider of financing solutions for residential real estate investors and developers. Founded in 1998, Anchor has funded over $23 billion for more than 38,000 projects across 48 states. Through a comprehensive platform supporting residential investment, development, and housing creation, Anchor delivers flexible capital solutions backed by deep real estate expertise and advanced credit capabilities. As part of the Pretium ecosystem, Anchor leverages institutional strength and an integrated housing platform to serve clients ranging from entrepreneurial investors to institutional-scale developers.

For more information, visit www.anchorloans.com.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 and has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has over $67 billion in assets and employs approximately 6,500 people across 45+ offices, including its New York headquarters, Miami, London, Abu Dhabi, Bangalore, Seoul, and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

ANCHOR LOANS, LP; EQUAL HOUSING LENDER. NMLS ID: 2289894; 112 Lakeview Canyon Road, 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362; (888) 719-5299

SOURCE Anchor Loans