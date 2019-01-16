Anchor Loans Partners with Homes 4 Families to Construct an Enriched Neighborhood® Home for a Local Veteran

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans , the nation's leading provider of financing to fix-and-flip entrepreneurs, contributed $8,000 and hundreds of volunteer hours to Homes 4 Families (H4F) in a local TEAMbuild, constructing a new home for a veteran and his family in a 78-home Enriched Neighborhood® in Santa Clarita, California. H4F developed the Enriched Neighborhood® model to move low-income families up the economic ladder with full-equity affordable homeownership and wraparound support services that empower families to become resilient and self-sufficient.

From October 2018 through January 2019, Anchor's employees conducted a fundraising campaign aimed at sending 60 staff members to the Santa Clarita H4F TeamBuild. With a pledge from Anchor management to match employee contributions dollar for dollar, a campaign goal of $7,500 was set in October, and a total of $8,085 was raised for the project. As a result, on Saturday, January 26th, 60 Anchor staff members helped to build the home with H4F, surpassing the day's construction goal for the project.

Anchor Loans team members helped build the home of Daniel C., who served honorably in the United States Army. Daniel was deployed for 4 years to Afghanistan to OED (Operation Enduring Freedom), serving our Country as a sharp shooter. He married his High School Sweetheart and has three boys. Daniel and his family were virtually homeless at one point after his discharge from the military, living in a garage. They are now looking forward to a home where everyone will have their own space. Daniel suffers from PTSD and finds the silent bond of the Enriched Neighborhood® very helpful in talking things through, as there are many things he doesn't even share with his wife or family that he has been through and seen.

"We are proud and excited to partner with Homes 4 Families, especially because their mission to transform neighborhoods and provide homes for veterans like Daniel aligns with Anchor Loans' mission to help real estate investors rehabilitate distressed properties and give back to the community," said Steve Pollack, Anchor Loans CEO.

"We are so thrilled that Daniel and his beautiful family have all taken part in our Veteran Enriched Neighborhood which has provided full wrap around social services to both Daniel and his family," said Donielle De Leon, Director of Corporate and Community Engagement for H4F. "We are happy to report that Daniel and his family will be moving into their new home by April 1st. Welcome home Daniel!"

About Homes 4 Families

Homes 4 Families was founded in Los Angeles in 2008 and exists to meet the significant need for affordable housing and effective, no-cost services that equip and prepare veteran families for home ownership and movement up the housing ladder. With the support of CalVet and generous corporate sponsors and individual donors, we have helped over 365 low-income families achieve their dreams of safe, affordable home ownership. This includes 138 low-income veterans and military families. In the next few years, we will add 86 additional homes to this number.

About Anchor Loans

At Anchor Loans, we have brought borrowers and investors together for more than 20 years to create mutually beneficial opportunities for all parties. We do this by specializing in the financing of rehab properties that contribute to the improvement of the neighborhoods where they reside. Because we know, understand and anticipate the needs of our clients, we offer the fastest and most reliable funding options on the market resulting in lucrative, honest and long-term relationships. By focusing our mission on these key areas, we continue to grow at a record pace, expanding into new markets and establishing ourselves as a leader in the lending sector for real estate investments.

