Anchor Operating System Expands Reach to Zoos and Museums

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Operating System is proud to announce its recent selection to power the ticketing systems for several prominent venues, including the latest art installation at Miami's Art XSpace featuring the work of Nikola Tesla, The Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College which is next to the Anchor headquarters, Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City, and Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City. This expansion underscores Anchor's growing interest and commitment to enhancing the guest experience at zoos and museums worldwide.

Anchor Operating System, a leader in ticketing and point of sale solutions, is already renowned for its cutting-edge technology at iconic attractions such as the Statue of Liberty, Niagara Falls, and Alcatraz, along with 65+ other notable clients across the globe. With its advanced technology and user-friendly interface, Anchor continues to set the standard for a comprehensive, all-in-one solution for attractions.

"We are thrilled to extend our services to these esteemed institutions," said Nasi Peretz, President & Chief Technology Officer of Anchor Operating System. "Zoos and museums play a crucial role in education and cultural enrichment. By providing them with our state-of-the-art ticketing solution, we aim to enhance the visitor experience, streamline operations, and support these institutions in their mission to educate and inspire."

Anchor's interest in zoos and museums is driven by a deep appreciation for their educational and cultural significance. The SaaS platform noticed there was a gap in these two industries so it is filling it with the same technology that it has utilized in the Ferry and Transportation industry. The company is committed to developing innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of these institutions, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for guests including the modern usage of advanced AI which is now intrinsically built into the platform.

With Anchor's ticketing solutions, these institutions will benefit from enhanced efficiency and improved visitor satisfaction. As Anchor continues to expand its footprint in the cultural and educational sector, it remains dedicated to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of its clients.

For more information about Anchor Operating System, please visit https://www.getanchor.io/ or contact [email protected]

About Anchor Operating System

Anchor is more than just a ticketing platform; it is a cloud-based control panel that seamlessly integrates third-party partners, consolidates all data, and delivers centralized solutions.

