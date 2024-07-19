Anchor Operating System to Speak at Leading Industry Conferences in Q4 2024

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Operating System, a global leader in ticketing solutions, is proud to announce its confirmed speaking engagements at four prominent conferences in the fourth quarter of 2024. These engagements highlight Anchor's commitment to innovation and leadership in the ticketing and attractions industry.

Anchor Operating System will be presenting at the following conferences:

Canadian Ferries Association (CFA) Annual Conference

Location: Halifax, Canada

Date: September 8th – September 10th 2024

Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Annual Conference

Location: Calgary, Canada

Date: September 14th – September 19th 2024

Arival 360

Location: San Diego, CA

Date: September 30th – October 3rd 2024

Marine Log FERRIES Conference

Location: Seattle, WA

Date: October 29th – October 30th 2024

The sessions will showcase the latest in Anchor's ticketing technology, emphasizing cutting-edge features that enhance customer experiences and boost operational efficiencies. Attendees will gain insights into how Anchor Operating System's innovative solutions can tackle current industry challenges and set new standards for excellence. The most important advancement in the platform has been the integration of Artificial Intelligence for reporting insights, for real-time customer support and for event creation.

"We are thrilled to be invited to speak at these prestigious conferences, especially when it includes a panel of our clients," said Nasi Peretz, President & Chief Technology Officer of Anchor Operating System. "Our participation underscores our dedication to advancing the ticketing industry and supporting attractions and transportation services worldwide. At each event, we look forward to sharing insights and discussing how our solutions can drive success for our partners."

Anchor Operating System currently powers ticketing for renowned attractions and transportation providers such as the Statue of Liberty, Alcatraz, NYC Ferry, Bacardi, and 65 other world renowned brands with operations across the globe. The company's innovative platform has transformed the ticketing experience, offering seamless, efficient, and user-friendly solutions for millions of guests.

For more information about Anchor Operating System and its upcoming speaking engagements, please visit https://www.getanchor.io/.

About Anchor Operating System

Anchor is more than just a ticketing platform; it is a cloud-based control panel that seamlessly integrates third-party partners, consolidates all data, and delivers centralized solutions.

SOURCE Anchor Operating System, LLC