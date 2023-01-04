Anchor Technologies Celebrates a Successful 20th Anniversary as Leader in Cyber Risk Planning and Breach Prevention

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Technologies, leader in cyber risk planning and breach prevention, today celebrates the conclusion of a successful 20th anniversary year in business. Anchor Technologies is a technology enabled service provider, supporting organizations in a planned, purposeful approach to cybersecurity. In 20 years of service, Anchor has helped hundreds of customers nationally manage cyber risk with its unique real-world approach to cybersecurity and prevention first focus.

As part of Anchor's 20th anniversary reflection, the company highlighted major milestones from the last year. An already award-winning cybersecurity services provider, Anchor Technologies earned a prestigious place on CRN's 2022 Fast Growth 150 list. Anchor was also named on MSSP Alert's 2022 Top 250 MSSPs list and recognized by the Baltimore Business Journal as a top Managed IT Firm in the region.

Also, during its anniversary year, Anchor Technologies celebrated the launch of proprietary platform for first- and third-party risk management, myCYPR. After two decades of cybersecurity consulting and hearing the struggles of customers, there were clear shortcomings in the existing offerings of risk management solution providers. In response, Anchor created a tool for risk management that would eliminate chaotic spreadsheets and strengthen relations between organizations and their vendors, for the duration of the relationship, rather than simply reporting on point-in-time faults. myCYPR provides a new way of assessing and visualizing risk data that is flexible, consistent, and is a true all-party solution. The platform was successfully launched and showcased at RSA Conference 2022 in June with impressive reception.

President and CEO, Peter Dietrich, said, "In the last year alone, we've really expanded the expertise and reputation we spent the past two decades developing. We've always taken pride in our honest, real-world approach to cybersecurity and our accomplishments this year speak for themselves. As we move into the next decade of business, we remain deeply committed to advancing breach prevention and all-party risk management solutions for our customers."

