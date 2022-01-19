Anchor Technologies Inc. Launches New myCYPR Platform for Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM)

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Technologies, Inc., experts in cybersecurity consulting, today announced the launch of revolutionary risk management tool, myCYPR. The interactive platform manages compliance, internal and third-party risk, and delivers next generation security assessments in a single tool. The addition of next generation security assessments and professional service engagements are currently not available from any other risk management solution on the market. CISOs, IT leaders, and security teams across industries will gain real-time, interactive insight to risk management and the ability to self-track remediation from the only solution backed by the power of a security services team.

The risk presented by third parties has continued to escalate despite the emerging solutions of the past five years, with 51% of organizations having experienced a data breach caused by a third party. Current solutions have failed to effectively solve the problem, primarily due to the exclusion of in-depth security assessments. Where many other tools provide a risk score as the result, the myCYPR score is used as a starting point to better understand current levels of risk and facilitate remediation. The tool evolves the concept of risk scoring into a complete risk management solution.