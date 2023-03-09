Anchor Wins Top Honor in Two Categories in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Named Gold Winner in Best Cybersecurity Startup and Data Security Platform Categories

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor, a data-centric security solution innovator, announced today that the company and its zero trust file access platform were named the gold winner in two categories in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: Best Cybersecurity Startup - North America and Data Security Platform - North America. Both categories were for companies with 10-49 employees. Anchor offers a self-protecting data platform providing a powerful yet simple way to secure and control sensitive files.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards annually honor companies, solutions, and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Winners are nominated and selected by members of the Information Security Community, a 600,000-member group on LinkedIn that organizes the awards jointly with Cybersecurity Insiders.

"This industry recognition validates our product's differentiation as a simple, transparent, and affordable solution for safeguarding sensitive files from both internal and external security threats," said C. Emre Koksal, Anchor CEO and Co-Founder. "We are honored to be recognized among industry leaders who have built reputations as cybersecurity innovators."

Anchor's zero trust file access platform embeds security directly into the file data itself, making it self-protecting no matter where files may travel. A major advantage of the solution is that it works behind the scenes to keep data secure and will not interrupt user workflows or business processes.

"We congratulate Anchor for the recognition as an award winner in the Best Cybersecurity Startup and Data Security Platform categories of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and Founder of the Information Security Community. "With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today's evolving cybersecurity threats."

Launched in 2019, Anchor's solution evolved from a technological breakthrough during the co-founders' research at Ohio State University. The Anchor platform's patented combination of technologies ensures bulletproof data protection for companies across diverse industries, including defense contracting, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, finance, and legal services.

Anchor empowers organizations to confidently use, store, and share their sensitive information and intellectual property knowing that it is effectively and persistently secured, even if it leaves the organization due to insider or external theft or movement. Anchor's superpower is its transparent experience ensuring no impact to workflows or file use. A scalable and affordable SaaS platform, Anchor embeds zero trust data-centric security into files of all types using a patented combination of military-grade FIPS-validated encryption and multifactor access controls. Digital chain of custody provides visibility into file and user activity, allowing organizations to uncover any unauthorized use or theft. Set-up is simple and takes minutes for most installations. Anchor's bulletproof data protection is an essential component of several use cases, including exiting employees, regulatory and CMMC compliance, remote work, and cyber insurance.

