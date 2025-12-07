Anchorage Digital Integrates Middleware Provider BridgePort to Enhance Institutional Settlement Infrastructure

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchorage Digital, a crypto platform that provides institutions with integrated financial services and custody solutions, has selected institutional middleware provider BridgePort to provide the coordination layer to facilitate access to traditional and non-custodial execution venues looking to offer digital asset trading services to their clients through Anchorage's Atlas Network.

"Integrating BridgePort's middleware is another step toward making institutional crypto infrastructure work the way it should," said Nathan McCauley, Co-Founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital. "Our goal has always been to give institutions secure, flexible ways to move and deploy assets without compromising on safety or compliance. This collaboration expands the ways our custody clients can access liquidity and optimize capital — all while staying within the guardrails of a federally regulated platform."

Anchorage Digital and BridgePort will provide safe and secure infrastructure to break new ground in bringing institutional-style settlement infrastructure to the digital asset ecosystem. Through this partnership, Anchorage Digital's institutional custody platform and BridgePort's advanced credit allocation and settlement solution will enable greater capital efficiency allowing institutional market participants to benefit from seamless pre-order asset allocation without the need for pre-funding.

Additionally, this work with BridgePort will expand Anchorage Digital's suite of risk-mitigating products within the Atlas Network, including Spot Settlements, Tri-Party Custody, Collateral Management, to now include access to non-custodial trading venues.

Nirup Ramalingam, CEO of BridgePort, concluded, "This partnership demonstrates how proper infrastructure coordination can eliminate the capital inefficiencies that have historically limited institutional crypto adoption. By bridging custody and execution platforms, we're creating the seamless, capital-efficient trading experience institutions expect from traditional markets."

For financial institutions and trading firms, Anchorage Digital's partnership with BridgePort enables real-time messaging for coordinated management of collateral and allows firms to optimize their capital deployment while benefiting from the combined strengths of these two providers.

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a global crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through trading, staking, custody, governance, settlement, stablecoin issuance, and the industry's leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the only federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. The company is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with its Series D valuation over $3 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Learn more at anchorage.com , on X @Anchorage , and on LinkedIn .

Press Contacts

Anchorage Digital

[email protected]

About BridgePort:

BridgePort provides institutional middleware to solve the capital inefficiency, credit risk, and fragmented liquidity inherent in today's crypto markets. Its agnostic infrastructure serves as the coordination layer for off-exchange settlement by connecting exchanges, trading firms, and custodians which enable secure messaging for pre-order credit allocation and post-trade settlement facilitation. Founded by a team with decades of experience building fixed income and FX trading platforms for the world's largest traditional financial institutions, BridgePort is backed by Further Ventures, Virtu, XBTO, Blockchain Founders Fund, Fun Fair Ventures, and Humla Ventures.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bridgeportmq.com/

BridgePort Media Contact: [email protected]

