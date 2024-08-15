Anchorage Digital Launches Institutional Access to ZKsync Ecosystem

Anchorage Digital First Institutional Custodian to Support ZKsync Asset Custody, Governance

CAYMAN ISLANDS and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anchorage Digital , the leading crypto platform for institutions, and the ZKsync Foundation, announced the availability of digital assets from the ZKsync ecosystem on Anchorage Digital's platform. With the only U.S. federally chartered crypto bank, Anchorage Digital is the first institutional custodian to support ZKsync, whose zero-knowledge technology helps blockchains provide fast, secure and scalable transactions.

The new implementation allows institutions to hold the ZK token and to participate in governance from the safety and security of their Anchorage Digital accounts. The ZK token is also now supported by Anchorage Digital's self-custody wallet for institutions, Porto . The ZK token can be custodied with Anchorage Digital Bank N.A. and Anchorage Digital Singapore, which offer equivalent security and service standards.

"With new advances in security and privacy, zero-knowledge proof technology has sparked considerable demand from traditional and crypto-native institutions alike. Launching support for the ZKsync ecosystem marks the latest in our commitment to bringing institutions the latest in digital asset innovation, without compromising on safety or security. Zero-knowledge technology is here, now from a clear-cut qualified custodian in Anchorage Digital Bank."

— Nathan McCauley, CEO and Co-Founder of Anchorage Digital

"Integrating with Anchorage Digital was an easy decision for us, driven by our partners' unwavering confidence in their trusted and licensed services. Anchorage Digital is renowned for its reliability, and we're excited to bring the same level of quality and security to our partners who hold and use the ZK Token. We couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with such a respected leader in the industry."

— Nana Murugesan, President of Matter Labs

"As the ZKsync ecosystem continues to scale, facilitating safe and secure institutional access is a major step forward. With a roster of top institutional clients and industry-leading regulatory clarity, Anchorage Digital is the perfect partner to advance institutional participation in ZKsync. We look forward to working with the Anchorage Digital team to support new chains and offerings within the ecosystem."

— Marco Cora, Director at the ZKsync Foundation

Those interested in learning more about accessing ZKsync and other innovative networks with Anchorage Digital may get in touch directly with Anchorage Digital.

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through custody, staking, trading, governance, settlement, and the industry's leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the only federally chartered crypto bank in the US, Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, Porto by Anchorage Digital, and other offerings. The company is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with its Series D valuation over $3 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more at anchorage.com , on X @Anchorage , and on LinkedIn .

About ZKsync Foundation

The ZKsync Foundation supports a diverse range of market participants, each of whom are working on or in relation to ZKsync, the ZKsync Technology, the Ethereum 'layer-1' blockchain system or other zero-knowledge based cryptographic technology more widely.

