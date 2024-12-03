ANCHORAGE INT'L FILM FESTIVAL FEATURES DRUM SONG: THE RHYTHM OF LIFE

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DRUM SONG: THE RHYTHM OF LIFE will be featured during the closing block of the Anchorage International Film Festival as part of the NATIVE VOICES showcase, at the Bear Tooth Theatrepub located at 1230 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, Alaska at 4pm on December 14th, 2024 with a filmmakers Q&A to follow.

The Alaskan production company Drum Song Films has released two Indigenous co-created projects on the film festival circuit: DRUM SONG: THE RHYTHM OF LIFE and a companion piece music video of the documentary's title track, RECLAMATION, directed by Kelly Moneymaker (best known as a former member of the platinum-selling pop vocal trio, Exposé).

This documentary was a co-production of knowledge between Indigenous Alaskans and Arctic Scientists, with support from Eskimo Walrus Commission, Alaska Arctic Observatory and Knowledge Hub (AAOKH), International Arctic Research Center (IARC), and Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC). The film premiered at the UNFCCC COP28 in Dubai, and has garnered 19 Awards and 4 nominations on the film festival circuit, from Accolade Global Film Competition; Impact Docs, WRPN Women's International Film Festival (Delaware); Ecovision Global Film Festival (Sydney, AUS); Toronto International Women's Film Festival; BlackStar Selects x Confluence (Philadelphia); Austin Under The Stars; and Doc LA..

DRUM SONG: THE RHYTHM OF LIFE explores climate crisis impacts through the eyes of Alaska's Indigenous peoples as they utilize their ancestral knowledge and modern science to adapt to the changing rhythms of seasons, cycles, and movements across eroding lands and melting Arctic ice.

The companion piece, RECLAMATION, is an animated rock-n-roll call to action for Indigenous peoples (and their allies) to protect their lands, waters, and peoples from the impacts of climate change and further industrial development.

Producer/Director Kelly Moneymaker says, "It has been my honor and privilege to return to my homeland and learn from the co-creators of DRUM SONG: THE RHYTHM OF LIFE. Each stage of the research and filmmaking process has been and will continue to be led and approved by the local communities who've co-created it so we may lift the diversity of our voices and resound together."

