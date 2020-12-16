Anchore Announces New Partner Program to Meet Growing Demand for DevSecOps

The program launches worldwide with existing partners such as GitHub, GitLab, Atlassian, CloudBees, Red Hat, Microsoft, Carahsoft, and many others. The program will bring together Anchore and partners to help companies and government agencies build DevSecOps toolchains and processes to meet their business and mission objectives.

"As software delivery increasingly moves to containers and cloud-native technologies, organizations must fundamentally change their approach to security and compliance. They can't wait to fix security and compliance until the end of the software development lifecycle, but instead must shift left by continually checking the software applications and remediating issues earlier in the process," remarked Saïd Ziouani, Anchore CEO and Cofounder. "With this new partner program, we're formalizing our strategic relationships to create the flexible and integrated DevSecOps solutions that enterprises and government agencies have been requesting."

Anchore's new partner program has three categories:

Solution Providers , such as systems integrators, managed services providers, and security/compliance firms who provide clients with a complete end-to-end solution for continuous security and compliance across the software development lifecycle through to production environments.

Channel Partners , such as value added resellers (VARs), who interact with clients and Anchore to scope deployment and enable the procurement of technologies needed for a complete continuous security and compliance solution.

Technology Partners who integrate with Anchore to create compelling DevSecOps technologies to fuel innovative solutions for customers.

Supporting Partner Quotes:

"As GitHub continues to focus on building the best experience for developers, it's critical to embed security into their workflow. With the Anchore GitHub Action, developers are able to surface container security findings directly through the GitHub code scanning UI. This empowers teams to ship more secure code, faster, and all within the native GitHub user experience," said John Leon, VP of Business Development, GitHub.

"Red Hat's joint work with Anchore at the US Department of Defense has driven technology and services innovation such as hardened Red Hat UBI images, Anchore's Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification, and joint DevSecOps services expertise," said Lars Herrmann, Senior Director of Technology Partnerships, Red Hat. "With Red Hat Marketplace, we are making it easier for customers to find and purchase tools like Anchore that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure."

"We are excited to be included in Anchore's new partner program," said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of the team that manages Anchore at Carahsoft, which serves as Anchore's Master Government Aggregator®. "Our Carahsoft team is committed to providing the public sector with the leading solutions to build out their DevSecOps pipelines, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with Anchore under this program to better serve our government customers and reseller partners seeking to integrate security and compliance into their development processes."

New inquiries for joining the partner program can be sent to partners@anchore.com or visit www.anchore.com/partners for more information.

About Anchore

Anchore enables organizations to speed digital transformation and reduce risks by streamlining the development of secure and compliant cloud-native applications. Anchore's solutions integrate with the DevOps toolchain to automate security and compliance checks throughout the software development lifecycle. Organizations can reduce costs and accelerate time to market by remediating security and compliance issues early and continuously. Headquartered in California with offices in Virginia and the UK, Anchore's customers include large enterprises and government agencies that require secure and compliant cloud-native applications. To learn more about Anchore's solutions, visit www.Anchore.com .

