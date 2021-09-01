Anchore Awarded $4.6M Phase III SBIR Contract with U.S. Air Force Platform One

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchore today announced a $4.6M Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract from the U.S. Air Force Platform One program to deliver container scanning technology, services, and expertise over a two year period. Anchore's deep expertise and detailed institutional knowledge will deliver experience, guidance and coordination for the implementation of Anchore solutions and DevSecOps practices to help advance Platform One program goals.

The U.S. Air Force initiative is a DevSecOps enterprise service for agencies across the entire U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Phase III of the SBIR contract award indicates a proven concept and initiates commercialization for broad use across government agencies. This contract validates Anchore's contribution to the Platform One program as it transitions to commercial availability across the Department of Defense.

"Our engineers have been embedded with the Platform One team for years, and the collaboration has resulted in security innovations that help protect our country from new and persistent threats," said Dan Nurmi, CTO of Anchore. "We're happy to see that this contract extension confirms broader adoption of DevSecOps practices and methodology across federal agencies. This continued working partnership is confirmation that small businesses, such as Anchore, can provide important contributions to the security of our nation's critical software systems."

Anchore provides the container security technology needed to harden new software and application builds to meet DoD security and compliance regulations. As part of the contract Anchore will create and maintain container security infrastructure and provide container security subscriptions to support technological innovation at scale. This includes the build and management of end-to-end container hardening pipelines, improved security for software applications, and intake and analysis of OSS components.

"Teaming with Anchore to shape the container hardening process for Platform One has been highly successful. Anchore's strong understanding of our goals has translated into strong support for adoption of modern DevSecOps practices. We expect our continued partnership through this new contract will support broader adoption of the Platform One offerings across the DoD," said Lt. Col. Brian Viola, Materiel Leader for Platform One.

For more information about Anchore go to www.anchore.com.

About Anchore

Anchore accelerates the development of secure and compliant cloud-native applications. Anchore's container security solutions seamlessly embed continuous security and compliance checks throughout the software development process. From sourcing to CI/CD pipelines to production, Anchore's solutions protect the software supply chain and prevent container security risks from reaching production. Using Anchore as part of the DevSecOps toolchain creates a reliable way to detect issues earlier, save developers time, and lower the cost to fix vulnerabilities. Built with an open source foundation, Anchore solutions provide transparency into source code and leverage the benefit of peer reviews.

Headquartered in California with offices in Virginia and the UK, Anchore customers include large enterprises and government agencies that require secure and compliant cloud-native applications. To learn more about Anchore's solutions, visit www.Anchore.com.

Media Contact:

Brandie Gerrish

[email protected]



SOURCE Anchore

Related Links

https://anchore.com

