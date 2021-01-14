Anchore Continues Remarkable Growth and Business Momentum

"As we pause to reflect on 2020, it was a year of sustained growth for Anchore," said Saïd Ziouani, CEO of Anchore. "Digital transformation is accelerating the adoption of container security, and as we welcome new customers to the Anchore family, we've scaled our business to deliver on product innovation and capitalize on the market opportunity."

Customer Growth

Throughout 2020 Anchore secured new Fortune 1000 companies across Information Technology, Finance, Aerospace and Defense, and Communication verticals. Increasing market demand in Europe prompted a new Anchore UK office to expand its global footprint and proximity to its growing European customer base.

Federal Innovation

In the public sector, the Anchore Federal solution is being used to develop hardened containers for Iron Bank, the U.S. Department of Defense software repository for containers, and Platform One, the DoD Enterprise DevSecOps service. Anchore Federal is an approved container hardening tool in the Department of Defense Container Hardening Process Guide.

Anchore Federal helps government agencies certify their containers to the NIST 800-190 certification. Achieving a NIST 800-190 certification is a government-wide security standard that containerized applications must comply with before they go live in production. In addition, Anchore Federal's end-to-end security and compliance help achieve FedRAMP guidelines, the United States government standard for security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

Anchore also won an AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract with the U.S. Air Force to advance capabilities by enabling innovators to simplify technology transfer and accelerate results.

Partner Ecosystem

Anchore launched a partner program to speed customers' digital transformation and reduce risks by automating security and compliance checks early in the software development lifecycle.

The program brings Anchore and partners together to help companies and government agencies build DevSecOps toolchains and processes to meet business and mission objectives. Existing partners include GitHub, GitLab, Atlassian, CloudBees, Red Hat, Microsoft, and Carahsoft.

Technology Advancements

Anchore demonstrated significant technology advances by expanding Anchore Enterprise 2.4 to focus directly on scanning, security, vulnerabilities, and operations. In the open-source space, Anchore introduced Syft and Grype open-source tools for security integration and agile performance. The tools analyze and scan container images and filesystems, allowing developers to enhance best practices within existing workflows and systems.

For more information about Anchore or to view current job openings, go to www.Anchore.com.

About Anchore

Anchore enables organizations to speed digital transformation and reduce risks by streamlining the development of secure and compliant cloud-native applications. Anchore's solutions integrate with the DevOps toolchain to automate security and compliance checks throughout the software development lifecycle. Organizations can reduce costs and accelerate time to market by remediating security and compliance issues early and continuously. Headquartered in California with offices in Virginia and the UK, Anchore's customers include large enterprises and government agencies that require secure and compliant cloud-native applications. To learn more about Anchore's solutions, visit www.Anchore.com.

Media Contact:

Brandie Gerrish

[email protected]

SOURCE Anchore

Related Links

https://anchore.com

