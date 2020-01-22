Anchore Raises $20M Series A to Advance DevSecOps Workflows, Analysis and Security

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchore, Inc., experts in container workflow, analysis and security, today announced the close of $20 million in Series A funding led by SignalFire. Anchore was co-founded in 2016 by Saïd Ziouani, CEO, and Daniel Nurmi, CTO. Both technology veterans, Ziouani was founder and CEO of Ansible, Inc., and Daniel Nurmi was founder and CTO of Eucalyptus Systems, Inc.

Software containers bring new flexibility and efficiency to software developers. However, container adoption has also increased the risk surface area by allowing easier introduction of vulnerabilities. With Anchore, developers can harden their software supply chain, protect against insider threats and ensure companies can audit and respond effectively. By taking a preventative approach, organizations can maintain a well-informed balance between velocity and compliance.

"We believe Anchore is uniquely positioned to dominate the space around container workflow security," said Ilya Kirnos, Managing Director and CTO at SignalFire. "With a solid open source foundation, strong customer adoption, and a seasoned executive team from Ansible and Red Hat, Anchore has all the elements of success. We're thrilled to share in this exciting journey."

Increasingly, organizations are pursuing a shift left approach to security by introducing automated workflows early in the software development lifecycle to detect and remediate issues before they reach production. To accomplish this, Anchore has become the container security tool of choice by numerous Fortune 500 companies and is a required component of the United States Department of Defense DevSecOps Reference Architecture.

The new investment will be used to expand the product's capability to secure more stages of the container lifecycle and to provide security teams with additional insight into their risks and vulnerabilities.

"We created Anchore to empower developers to build secure software quickly and more efficiently," said Saïd Ziouani, CEO of Anchore. "Given our progress to date, backed by strong adoption this past year, we're now ready to scale our sales, professional services, and engineering resources globally to meet the need and achieve our mission to bring the benefits of container workflow security to customers around the world."

