Anchore Wins New U.S. Space Force SBIR Contract to Enforce Security Compliance Standards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Anchore, the leader in continuous security and compliance for software containers, announced it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract through AFWERX, an innovation arm of the U.S. Air Force that solves challenges and increases effectiveness through innovation. With the new contract, Anchore will develop and implement container security enhancements and compliance automation for the U.S. Space Force's software development pipeline to modernize how the U.S. shares data and space intelligence with allies.

The U.S. Space Force's Kobayashi Maru program will track objects in space and provide access to data on objects circling the earth, as part of a space domain awareness with ally countries. Under the new contract Anchore will partner with the Kobayashi Maru program team to shift compliance earlier into the software development cycle to drive down the cost of new application development and increase the security of the U.S. Space Force's containerized applications.

"Our team is excited to be working with Anchore to provide the best container security in the industry for all of our Kobayashi Maru customers," said Col. Jennifer Krolikowski, senior materiel leader for the U.S. Space Force Kobayashi Maru Program.

In addition, Anchore will research and develop software enhancements to implement the Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) checks into the software development pipeline. STIG is a standard for enforcing cybersecurity requirements for applications and operating systems. The automation of these checks will be enabled through the development of software capabilities within Anchore.

"With a program of this magnitude, it is critical that the software handling space data continues to be secure and protected, using the latest technology and techniques available in cybersecurity. Adding enforcement of security compliance standards earlier into the software development cycle means that violations can be detected and addressed as they arise and are resolved quickly, resulting in more efficient and comprehensive security enforcement across the development lifecycle," said Dan Nurmi, CTO at Anchore.

About Anchore

Anchore accelerates the development of secure and compliant cloud-native applications. Anchore's container security solutions seamlessly embed continuous security and compliance checks throughout the software development process. From sourcing to CI/CD pipelines to production, Anchore's solutions protect the software supply chain and prevent container security risks from reaching production. Using Anchore as part of the DevSecOps toolchain creates a reliable way to detect issues earlier, save developers time and lower the cost to fix vulnerabilities. Built with an open source foundation, Anchore solutions provide transparency into source code and the benefit of peer reviews.

Headquartered in California with offices in Virginia and the UK, Anchore customers include large enterprises and government agencies that require secure and compliant cloud-native applications. To learn more about Anchore's solutions, visit www.Anchore.com.

