BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on the 8th CIIE and China's high-quality development:

Recently, China released the "Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development," which highlights the goal of building a modernized industrial system and a robust domestic market, placing emphasis on promoting high-standard opening-up, with specific measures to expand foreign trade and attract investment.

Anchoring the 15th Five-Year Plan: China’s High-quality Development is Strengthening Foreign Investors’ Confidence

The China International Import Expo offers an important window into how these objectives are being put into practice. This year's CIIE has attracted 4,108 international companies, a record high. Among them, many have been loyal participants for eight consecutive years, including Theland, a New Zealand-based dairy brand. When this company first entered the Chinese market, it was frustrated that fresh dairy products struggled with a short shelf life, as fresh milk often reached Chinese retailers already close to expiry. Thanks to facilitative policies introduced via the CIIE, these products enjoyed a "ranch-to-table in 72 hours" supply chain, solving the dilemma once and for all. Via the CIIE, Theland's sales in China have spiked, and new products debuted at the CIIE quickly reached consumers across cities and towns of all tiers nationwide. Today, these dairy products from the southern hemisphere have become a familiar sight in the fridges of Chinese households.

The growth trajectory of foreign-funded companies represented by Theland epitomizes the powerful adaptability of the Chinese market. It also serves as a looking glass through which to envision China's future development and opening-up. There are multiple pillars that will consolidate the foundation for China's high-quality development in the next five years, while providing steady momentum for international companies' growth in China.

The first pillar lies in the effective support of sound policies and institutional frameworks. From trade facilitation measures such as the single-window system for international trade, to efforts under various frameworks to align domestic market rules with international standards, opening-up at the institutional level has enabled China to dismantle barriers to development. Meanwhile, reforms to streamline administration and delegate power, improve regulation and optimize services, as well as policies promoting fair competition have steadily cut down institutional transaction costs of foreign-invested companies, making their expected returns more stable. The recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan identify high-quality development as the primary objective for the period, and provide clear guidance on high-standard opening-up. These will no doubt set up a stable and forward-looking framework for the next stage of development and international collaboration.

The second pillar lies in the twin engines of market and industry. China boasts a population of over 1.4 billion and a middle-income group of 400 million people-a market of such unparalleled scale can fuel consumption upgrading and catalyze the emergence of new business forms, attracting foreign-invested enterprises in terms of current purchasing power and long-term potential. On the other hand, such a giant market serves as a testing ground for the iteration of various industries. The Recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan have proposed to accelerate the development of industrial clusters in strategic emerging sectors, which are expected to generate markets worth trillions of yuan or beyond. This also means brand-new cooperation space for foreign investment.

The third pillar is the new vitality unleashed by innovation and coordination. China continues to expand investment in research and development, improving its fundamental R&D capacity, leveraging innovation to open new frontiers for growth. Meanwhile, China's coordinated regional development strategy will unlock the potential of Central and Western China and that of lower-tier markets, further broadening the reach of high-quality development. Backed by the high-quality performance of the Chinese economy, foreign-invested companies will also enjoy the bonus of both market opportunities and new growth tracks.

With these pillars and driving forces in place, China has continued to deliver impressive results in high-quality development, while its opening-up initiatives, exemplified by the CIIE, have borne fruitful results in international cooperation. The world has every reason to believe that guided by the objectives of the 15th Five-Year Plan, China will further lead the trend in high-quality development, while cultivating a fertile ground for foreign-invested companies in China, so that a prosperous future can be shared by all.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

Anchoring the 15th Five-Year Plan: China's High-quality Development is Strengthening Foreign Investors' Confidence

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2025-11/07/content_118165061.shtml

SOURCE China.org.cn