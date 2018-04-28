Ancient Art Through the Modern Eye: A Lecture by Phoenix Ancient Art

NEW YORK, April 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, April 28, 2018, 46 galleries will participate in a parade of art as visitors make their way up and down Madison Avenue. Phoenix Ancient Art, Geneva, and their agent Electrum, New York, will be hosting a lecture led by the gallery's chief curator, Dr. Alexander V. Kruglov who will describe the current trend of cross collecting.

Western Asiatic, Piravend, 1st millennium B.C., H: 19.4 cm (7.6 in)

Auction houses call it Classic Week and museums call it intercultural exchange and the dialogue of civilizations. It is apparent that many private and public institutional collections are juxtaposing ancient and modern art and rightfully so. Hicham Aboutaam, president of Electrum, says, "You cannot have Renaissance without naissance and you can not have Brancusi without Neolithic," referring to the way collectors are appreciating more of the art that came from a world long before them. The great modern sculptors such as Henry Moore, Pablo Picasso and Constantin Brancusi have always shown such appreciation as is evident in their work.

The gallery will be showing a variety of ancient works of art that compliment the lines and forms seen in the contemporary and modern works that are very popular. One of the highlights of the display is a Bronze mask from the Piravend culture, dating back to the 1st millennium B.C., which strikes a great resemblance to the works of Amedeo Modigliani.

Madison Avenue Gallery Walk will be open to the public on April 28, 2018, at 47 East 66th Street, New York, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

ABOUT PHOENIX ANCIENT ART

With galleries in New York City and Geneva, Switzerland, Phoenix Ancient Art is one of the world's leading dealers in rare and exquisite antiquities with a focus on Greek and Roman, Near Eastern and Egyptian art. Its works of art have been acquired by world-class museums around the world, as well as by private collectors. Phoenix Ancient Art is a second-generation family business that was founded by Sleiman Aboutaam in 1968 and continues today under the leadership of his sons Hicham and Ali Aboutaam.

