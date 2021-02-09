Ancient Nutrition Launches First Multi Collagen Formula With Clinically Studied Ingredients To Deliver Real Results

Ancient Nutrition's Multi Collagen Protein is the first of the leading collagen brands with the following clinically demonstrated benefits:

Improves appearance of crow's feet after 28 days and skin tone after 8 weeks †

Reduces knee stiffness in a week †

Reduces exercise-induced stiffness and discomfort †

Promotes healthy hair thickness and growth while reducing hair breakage †

Plus additional targeted support

Ancient Nutrition's newly reformulated Multi Collagen Protein is powered by a truly regenerative collagen — transforming the health of the body and the planet. All of the accessible waste material and by-product from the manufacturing process of our fermented collagen is composted and used to grow crops — some of which become ingredients in other Ancient Nutrition products.

A few new additional products are being introduced: Multi Collagen Protein Original (unflavored) in XL (60 servings) and Trial (12 servings) sizes, as well as a targeted formulation in Multi Collagen Protein Immune (Orange flavor).

Ancient Nutrition is currently the only leading brand of collagen that includes ingredients backed by human clinical studies to provide a wide array of "whole body" benefits. Now, consumers can reduce collagen degradation and support joint and skin health with noticeable results in as little as 3 days†. Ancient Nutrition's Multi Collagen Protein contains cutting-edge, clinically studied, fermented collagen for enhanced benefits — found exclusively in this one-of-a-kind product.

Compared to other brands on the market that feature only one or two types of collagen per product, Ancient Nutrition's Multi Collagen Protein contains 5 types of collagen (Types I, II, III, V and X) from 4 food-sources (chicken, bovine, fish and eggshell membrane). These are the same base ingredients that customers have come to love and trust from Ancient Nutrition's collagen, but now with more added benefits in every scoop.

"At Ancient Nutrition we believe that consumers shouldn't waste money on supplements that don't work. We believe in delivering a product to customers that is more than just collagen. That is why we have chosen to use real, whole foods and clinically studied ingredients — combining the power of Ancient wisdom with modern science to deliver real results with our new Multi Collagen Protein formulation," said Ancient Nutrition Formulator, Co-Founder and CEO Jordan Rubin.

Ancient Nutrition's Multi Collagen Protein is sourced from non-GMO, grass-fed and pasture-raised, cage-free and cruelty-free sources.

Updated Multi Collagen Protein flavors and varieties are continuing to roll out over the next several months and will be available on the Ancient Nutrition store site , Amazon , and other retailers such as Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts and local health stores. Ancient Nutrition has also made their Certificate of Analysis (CoA) for Multi Collagen Protein available here to provide additional transparency to consumers looking to ensure their products meet high-quality standards.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease

* At time of manufacture

SOURCE Ancient Nutrition

Related Links

ancientnutrition.com

