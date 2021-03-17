Ancient Nutrition Launches Line Of Fermented Herbs And Organic Mushrooms Making Adaptogens Accessible To All

From Organic Mushrooms that support the immune system, healthy energy, cognitive function and stress response to Fermented Herbs such as turmeric to promote a healthy inflammation response, the power of Ancient Nutrition's Fermented Herbs and Organic Mushrooms are unlike anything currently on the market. The robust line-up was designed with the purpose of being a one-stop-shop for all of an individual's health concerns, from general, everyday well-being to condition-specific targeting. The full list of new products is as follows;

New Organic Mushrooms

New Fermented Herbs

"At Ancient Nutrition, we believe in the power of nature to help the body. Our new Fermented Herbs and Certified Organic Mushrooms are some of the most powerful products on the planet. I am excited to consume these one-of-a-kind products myself because they are such incredible adaptogens. These formulas are great for anyone looking to bolster the immune system, boost energy, balance hormones, promote healthy digestion, support healthy inflammation response and so much more," said Ancient Nutrition, Co-Founder Dr. Josh Axe. "Additionally, due to the fact that mushrooms act as sponges and absorb everything around them (including toxins), I'm very proud of the fact that our Mushroom Caplets are USDA Certified Organic - it is a really powerful thing," said Axe.

The entire Ancient Nutrition Herbal & Mushroom line is available on the Ancient Nutrition store site and Amazon .

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

