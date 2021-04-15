Ancient Nutrition Launches R.A.N.C.H. Project Radically Committing To Sustainability

Ancient Nutrition's Sustainability Commitments By 2024

Be Carbon Negative through regenerative agriculture initiatives and supporting offsets Plant One Million superfood-bearing perennial trees, bushes, vines and shrubs; known as Million Member Regenerative Food Forest

• Each Ancient Nutrition product purchase supports the planting of superfood-bearing perennial trees, bushes, vines and shrubs. A full list of what is being planted here Reduce company produced plastic and waste by 25% while transitioning to more sustainable packaging & marketing material solutions

• No longer using plastic neck-band safety seals; Products that used to come in an outer carton are now just the bottle; Switching canisters over from hard PET to HDPE which uses 25% less plastic Launch a major seed saving initiative to future-proof regenerative farming by collecting and banking seeds from every harvest from the 100+ species Heirloom, Native and Exotic Superfood Farm, as well as collecting food waste and seeds from local organizations diverting them from the landfill Support world-changing non-profit organization Mully Children's Family in order to help end poverty, hunger, homelessness and human trafficking while planting trees to fight climate change

As a company, Ancient Nutrition sources many of its ingredients from organic farms, including ingredients from the company's new Headquarters located at The Center for Regenerative Agriculture & Sustainability, as well as the 4,000-acre Beyond Organic Ranch and Heal The Planet Farm, owned and operated for the past 12 years by Ancient Nutrition Co-Founders Jordan Rubin & Dr. Josh Axe. You can watch the co-founders chat about the R.A.N.C.H. Project and Ancient Nutrition's new HQ here .

Ancient Nutrition's New Headquarters, The Center for Regenerative Agriculture & Sustainability

﹘ 110-acre farm in Middle Tennessee, photos here

﹘ Location of the Million Member Regenerative Food Forest initiative

﹘ Currently growing 100+ plant varieties, focused on bio-diversity & native pollinators

﹘ Home to ducks, chickens, guinea fowl, bees, horses, cows, sheep, and water buffalo

﹘ Located on top of a natural aquifer that provides pristine water

﹘ The farm is proudly certified organic and non-GMO

﹘ Not located near any conventional farm field to help avoid run-off and spray drift

﹘ Partnered with Cornell University to test soil 3x a year

﹘ Furniture, fixtures and buildings around the farm are locally and sustainably made using local Amish Artisans, thus lowering the transportation carbon footprint

Heal The Planet Farm and the Beyond Organic Ranch use permaculture practices to create regenerative food forests—with help from holistic grazing and livestock management—to build soil organic matter, capture carbon and transform the environment. It is located in Missouri and has been Organic Certified for over 10 years.

"Through our regenerative agriculture practices, we make sure that we're giving back to the soil instead of just taking from it, because we want to be part of the solution, not the problem," said Jordan Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO of Ancient Nutrition. "That's why all of the accessible waste material and by-product from the manufacturing process of Ancient Nutrition's new fermented Multi Collagen Protein is composted and used to grow organic food crops, some of which become ingredients in Ancient Nutrition products."

Ancient Nutrition is in the business of utilizing ingredients sourced with integrity and transparency and the new R.A.N.C.H. Project is a way in which they can put resources and focus towards an expanded mission of being more regenerative and sustainable - leaving the planet better for future generations.

Additionally, Ancient Nutrition is providing support for and partnering with the following organizations; Rodale Institute , Mully Children's Family , Climate Collaborative , Cornell University Soil Analysis Partner .

For more information on the R.A.N.C.H. Program, Ancient Nutrition's new Headquarters, and Ancient Nutrition's sustainability commitments, please visit AncientNutrition.com/Sustainability .

