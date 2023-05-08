Ancient Organics Launches Glyphosate Bioremediation Product

'Put the Heartbeat Back Into Your Soil'

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancient Organics Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural technology company that develops proprietary soil and plant probiotics, announced today the commercial launch of PaleoPower™️. PaleoPower is the only product known to organically break down glyphosate contamination in the soil.

PaleoPower 1qt 1 acre PaleoPower 1 gal 4 acres

PaleoPower is a consortium of beneficial microorganisms that degrade glyphosate. Glyphosate is the active ingredient of Roundup®️ and other widely used glyphosate-based herbicides. In controlled studies, PaleoPower reduced glyphosate levels in the soil by over 80% within 90 days of application and by over 90% within 180 days of application.

Scientific studies suggest that glyphosate reduces soil productivity by adversely impacting the soil microbiome. Glyphosate has been linked to a number of human health issues, including cancer. Glyphosate has also been detected in many foods, causing increasing consumer concerns over the quality and safety of the food supply.

PaleoPower cleans the soil by breaking down glyphosate residues. It also restores a healthy microbiome, which improves soil productivity. PaleoPower and is an important new tool for farmers to improve the quality and productivity of their soil and to grow healthier food.

About PaleoPower

PaleoPower is an organic soil and plant probiotic that improves soil and plant health. The product is comprised of a symbiotic consortia of naturally occurring microorganisms that provide beneficial functions for your soil and plants. PaleoPower has the unique ability to break down glyphosate residue in soil. It also restores a healthy soil microbiome, which improves soil productivity. PaleoPower improves plant health by providing phytohormones as well as nitrogen, phosphate and carbon and other essential nutrients. PaleoPower is OMRI certified and has been tested in numerous field and greenhouse studies on over fifteen crop varieties.

About Ancient Organics Bioscience

Ancient Organics is an agricultural technology company that develops powerful soil and plant probiotics using beneficial microorganisms. The Company is commercializing technology developed by its Chief Executive Officer, Raul Cano, Ph.D., a world renowned microbial ecologist, Emeritus at California Polytechnic State University and former head of the Environmental Biotechnology Institute in San Luis Obispo, California. Dr. Cano is a fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology and has worked for decades to harness the power of microorganisms for a broad range of commercial uses, including antibiotics, probiotics, bioremediation and diagnostics. For the past 6 years Dr. Cano has been using beneficial microbes to develop novel soil and plant probiotics for use in sustainable agriculture, including PaleoPower, which restores soil and plant health.

Learn more about Ancient Organics and PaleoPower at www.PaleoPower.info .

