Ancient Silk Road Treasures Illuminate China's Tropical Paradise

SANYA, China, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unexpected fusion of ancient culture and modern technology, the coastal city of Sanya has become the latest stage to showcase Dunhuang's rich cultural heritage.

The "Meet Dunhuang Digital Immersive Exhibition", which opened on September 27 at the Summer Station Shopping Center, brings the millennia-old art of the Dunhuang Grottoes to life through cutting-edge digital technology. This free exhibition, running until October 27.

The exhibition is hosted by the Sanya Tourism, Culture, Radio, Film and Television Sports Bureau and the Sanya New Era Cultural and Artistic Exchange Center, organized by Meet You Museum, and co-organized by Zhong Chuang Tourism and Culture Group Co., Ltd. and Sanya Summer Station Trading Co., Ltd., with special support from Sanya Summer Station Trading Co., Ltd.

Dunhuang, an oasis city in northwestern China, was once a crucial stop on the ancient Silk Road. Its caves, adorned with intricate Buddhist art, have long been considered a treasure trove of Chinese cultural history. Now, through the magic of 3D projection and high-definition imagery, these masterpieces have been transported to China's southernmost province of Hainan.

"This exhibition is not just about displaying art; it's about creating an immersive experience that connects people with their cultural roots." said Huang Xing, Director of Sanya Tourism, Culture, Radio, Film and Television Sports Bureau.

The exhibition features over 200 digitally remastered murals, offering visitors a chance to explore Dunhuang's artistic wonders without leaving the tropical paradise of Sanya. Interactive displays and themed light show transport viewers through different aspects of Silk Road history and Buddhist iconography.

Chang Shana, daughter of renowned Dunhuang scholar Chang Shuhong and artistic advisor to the exhibition, emphasized the importance of using technology to preserve and propagate cultural heritage. "In today's fast-paced world, we must find innovative ways to keep our traditions alive and relevant." she stated.

The exhibition is part of a larger effort to diversify Sanya's appeal beyond its beaches and resorts, positioning it as a cultural hub in line with China's "21st Century Maritime Silk Road" initiative.

The exhibition has been met with enthusiasm from both officials and the public. Previous iterations in major cities across China have reportedly attracted over half a million visitors, reflecting a growing domestic interest in cultural tourism.

