ZHENJIANG, China, Feb. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- February 24th, on the ancient streets of Xijindu in Zhenjiang City, Jiangsu Province, the annual Lantern Festival celebration was in full swing with colorful lanterns hanging from every antique-looking facade. The extravagant palace lanterns and multicolored displays transformed the ancient Xijin Guandu into a festive and vibrant scene, attracting large crowds of locals and tourists alike.

The Lantern Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday, marks the final significant event in the Chinese New Year celebrations. It is celebrated with various traditional customs, such as admiring flower lanterns, eating sweet dumplings, and guessing lantern riddles.

To ensure a smooth power supply during the festival, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company organized experienced electrical personnel to conduct safety inspections on the festival lanterns and street lights. They provided solutions for power line connections in the scenic area and intensified infrared temperature measurements and nighttime patrols of critical electrical equipment. These efforts aimed to promptly identify and eliminate any potential hazards, ensuring a safe and stable electrical environment for the scenic area.

The dedication of these power personnel ensured the successful successful conclusion of the Lantern Festival, allowing citizens to enjoy a warm and harmonious holiday atmosphere.

SOURCE State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company