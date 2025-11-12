Ancient Wisdom Meets Modern Science: The NARI Coaching Program Launches an Eight-Week Journey to Help Professional Women Combat Burnout and Reclaim Balance

With burnout affecting more than 50% of women in tech and corporate leadership, Thejaswini Somasundaram's NARI Coaching Program introduces a pioneering, eight-week fusion of ancient wisdom and neuroscience to restore vitality, focus, and balance.

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 50% of women in global technology roles report feeling overwhelmed and exhausted, a trend echoing across business and finance, where women now make up 52.3% of management and professional positions (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2024; Global Women in Tech Workforce Survey, 2024). In response to these escalating pressures and the growing demand for sustainable resilience strategies, Thejaswini Somasundaram, corporate leader and executive coach, announces the launch of the NARI Coaching Program, commencing January 12, 2026.

As the workplace becomes increasingly digital and fast-paced, the NARI program addresses the urgent need for holistic, science-backed recovery strategies. Designed for women in demanding industry sectors, the program weaves multi-dimensional practices leading participants back to a grounded sense of clarity, vitality, and purpose.

"NARI is about reconnecting with the sacred spark within," says Somasundaram. "Every woman deserves to reclaim her radiance, feel grounded, and lead from clarity and wholeness. Our program bridges traditional wisdom and the latest science to offer exactly that."

Unlike generic wellness courses, the NARI Method™ blends time-tested Eastern principles with evidence-based somatic applications helping women restore internal balance, build resilience, and reignite passion in both work and life. Each participant receives:

Personalized Coaching: Live sessions for direct guidance, accountability and individualized support.

Somatic & Energy Practices: Grounding tools designed to regulate stress and elevate emotional vitality.

Community Support: Interactive cohorts that foster meaningful connection and peer encouragement.

Actionable Mindfulness: Practical methods to crystallize purpose and sustain momentum long beyond the program.

Industry research shows employers now prioritize real-world resilience, cognitive flexibility, and emotional intelligence over formal credentials alone. NARI responds to this shift, empowering women to thrive as business, tech, and executive leaders.

Early bird registration for the January 12, 2026 cohort is open until December 25, 2025. For course information and to apply, visit https://thejaswinicoach.com/home.

About Thejaswini Somasundaram & The NARI Method™

Thejaswini Somasundaram is an executive coach and corporate leader specializing in holistic professional development for women. Creator of The NARI Method™, she integrates ancient wisdom, somatic practices, and neuroscience to help women overcome burnout and thrive in leadership roles.

