Ancolia Holding AG Starts the Year Strong With CHF 480 Million Raised and Plans to Commit $300 Million to Emerging Technologies

BAAR, Switzerland, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancolia Holding AG has kicked off the first half of 2025 with significant momentum. The Swiss private-markets investment firm announced that it raised CHF 480 million in new capital commitments during H1 2025, supported by strong demand from institutional investors as well as allocation mandates from hedge funds, venture capital firms, and alternative asset managers.

This influx of capital reflects the growing confidence investors place in Ancolia Holding AG's multi-strategy platform and its long-term approach to generating resilient value across private markets.

Forward-Looking Strategy: A Plan to Commit $300 Million to High-Growth Technologies

Building on this positive fundraising performance, Ancolia Holding AG has announced its intention to commit up to $300 million USD in the near future toward high-impact, innovation-driven sectors.

The company aims to deploy this capital into a diversified range of next-generation technologies, including:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Fintech and digital financial infrastructure

Blockchain and institutional decentralized solutions

Web3 technologies and next-generation digital ecosystems

According to the firm, this forward-looking allocation is designed to strengthen portfolio diversification, support the growth of transformative industries, and position Ancolia Holding AG at the forefront of technological innovation.

Strengthening Its Position in Global Private Markets

Ancolia Holding AG's latest interim report highlights a robust platform expansion, increasing investor engagement, and a strong reputation for disciplined value creation. The company continues to attract institutional investors globally, driven by its diversified investment strategies across private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, and thematic innovation sectors.

With its upcoming investment program and sustained investor demand, Ancolia Holding AG aims to reinforce its role as a key player in shaping the future of private markets and technology-driven investment landscapes.

SOURCE Ancolia Holding AG