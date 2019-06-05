Ancora Advisors Issues Letter To J. Alexander's Shareholders

CLEVELAND, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora Advisors, LLC, which beneficially owns approximately 8.76% of the outstanding shares of J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX), making it one of the Company's largest shareholders, today issued a letter in support of Ancora's campaign urging J. Alexander's shareholders to use the GOLD proxy card to WITHHOLD their votes from the election of Timothy Janszen and Ronald Maggard to the Board of Directors of J. Alexander's at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 20, 2019.

Please click the following link to access the full letter: www.saratogaproxy.com/Ancora

About Ancora Advisors

Ancora Holdings, Inc. is an employee owned, Cleveland, Ohio based holding company which wholly owns three separate and distinct SEC Registered Investment Advisers, Ancora Advisors, LLC, Ancora Family Wealth Advisors, LLC and Ancora Retirement Plan Advisors, Inc. and Inverness Securities LLC, a broker dealer. Ancora Advisors, LLC specializes in customized portfolio management for individual investors, high net worth investors, investment companies (mutual funds), pooled investments (hedge funds/investment limited partnerships), and institutions such as pension/profit sharing plans, corporations, charitable and "Not-for Profit" organizations, and unions. Ancora Family Wealth Advisors, LLC is a leading, regional investment and wealth advisor managing assets on behalf of families and high net-worth individuals. Ancora Retirement Plan Advisors, Inc. specializes in providing non-discretionary investment guidance for small and midsize employer sponsored retirement plans.

