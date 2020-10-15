Ancora Corporate Training Awarded Two TxDOT Contracts That Will Help Keep Texans Safe

"As a Texas-based company, we are thrilled to see the training programs we offer positively impact our state and to support the employees responsible for maintaining our transportation networks with the the training they need to help ensure all Texans stay safe as we travel throughout this great state," said Michael Zawisky, Chief Executive Officer of Ancora Education. "A well-built and safely-traveled transportation network is paramount to ensuring secure travel whether it's by air, rail, road or water. Ancora is proud and honored to leverage our experience in skills-based training in support of these efforts."

In June 2020, Ancora Corporate Training was awarded a contract to provide training on air conditioning systems for diesel vehicles for the Texas Department of Transportation. Through this project, Ancora will train internal diesel and quality assurance technicians across various locations in Texas.

In July 2020, Ancora Corporate Training was awarded a contract to offer Heavy Equipment Operator Training for internal TxDOT employees on over 15 different pieces of heavy equipment. This equipment is typically used in the repair and construction of roads and highways.

Ancora has earned a reputation for being able to deploy skills and career readiness training in support of the initiatives of state and local leaders. Ancora is regarded as a national leader in career-oriented, skills-based training and has years of experience delivering training for transportation, heavy equipment and diesel technicians.

ABOUT ANCORA EDUCATION

Ancora Education is a Hurst, Texas, based group of private, post-secondary schools in convenient locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Ancora Education specializes in allied health, wellness, nursing, IT, business and management, CDL truck driving, professional trades, security, skilled trades, and art and design. Ancora brands include Ancora Corporate Training, Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC), Platt College, South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT), and The Creative Circus.

In addition, Ancora's Corporate Training division provides workforce development solutions – big and small – for a wide range of companies across the United States. Utilizing Lyo, it's revolutionary learning management platform, Ancora Corporate Training lives at the cutting edge in its approach to training, skill development, and learning at more than 50 locations around the country and online. As a partner, Ancora Corporate Training works in the communities we serve allowing it to identify and respond to emerging opportunities to better support our clients and partners through relevant and superior training that meets the moment. For more information about Ancora Corporate Training, visit https://www.ancoraeducation.com/ancora-corporate-training

SOURCE Ancora Education