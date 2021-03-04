Ancora Corporate Training Partners with Guild Education to Provide Upskilling and Education Opportunities for America's Workforce

DALLAS, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ancora Corporate Training, part of Ancora Education , which also operates private postsecondary schools, announced a new partnership with Guild Education , a certified B-Corp on a mission to unlock economic opportunities for America's workforce through education and upskilling, by joining the Guild Education Learning Marketplace.

As part of the Guild Education Learning Marketplace, Ancora Corporate Training programs will be available to eligible frontline employees at some of the nation's leading employers. Ancora's initial program offerings are an optimal addition to Guild's Marketplace and include Medical Billing and Coding, IT Support Specialist, Web and App Development, and Commercial Driving License Training.

"Ancora Education and Ancora Corporate Training are honored to join Guild Education as a learning partner. Through this partnership Ancora will be able to reach more students and employers with potentially life-changing and community-shaping education and corporate training. Guild is a true innovator in higher education, bringing together employers, employees and schools to educate and train the American workforce," said Ancora CEO Michael Zawisky. "It is documented that post-secondary education leads to higher salaries, job promotions and even better health, all of which cause a ripple effect of success in the communities we serve. We are proud to be a part of the Guild Marketplace and to expand our reach in helping working Americans take the next step in their lives and careers."

Guild's platform enables companies to use education as a strategic initiative to support innovation and talent growth, which leads to positive corporate return on investment. The platform also grants organizations in Guild's Learning Marketplace like Ancora Corporate Training access to a pool of high-quality prospective students, as well as insight into the learning and development needs of Fortune 500 companies.

"We are thrilled to offer Ancora Corporate Training programs to our employer partners through our Learning Marketplace," said Paul Freedman, President of the Learning Marketplace at Guild Education. "The addition of Ancora provides increased diversification of and access to high-quality skilled trade offerings that support the talent needs of employers while increasing short-form learning opportunities for employees."

As part of the Guild Learning Marketplace, Ancora Corporate Training will provide hands-on learning from instructors with experience in the areas of study they are teaching, helping students acquire the skills and professional development needed to successfully meet their goals and industry requirements. The programs Ancora will offer on the Guild Learning Marketplace include:

IT Support Specialist. The IT Support Specialist program prepares students to function effectively as an integral member of an IT support team. Students receive an introduction to maintenance, support, and performance of computer systems equipment.

Web and Application Development. The Web and App Development program is designed to prepare students for a career utilizing in-depth knowledge of web languages and problem-solving skills to create, support, and maintain software solutions.

Medical Billing & Coding. Students in the Medical Billing & Coding program receive training in standard medical procedure coding, insurance reimbursements, healthcare standards, and information storage and retrieval systems.

Commercial Driving License. The CDL Training: Class A Truck Driver training curriculum provides students with training to inspect and operate tractor-trailers and to assume driver responsibilities on the road and at pick-up/delivery points. Emphasis is placed on: vehicle inspections, defensive driving, and range maneuvers.

About Ancora Corporate Training

Ancora Corporate Training is a training program solution provider that equips employees with the skills and professional development needed to successfully accomplish industry requirements. Ancora Corporate Training provides hands-on learning from instructors that have experience in the areas of study in which they are teaching. Our corporate training solution provides industry knowledge to maximize employee performance through curated lessons. Our cost-effective training is designed so that employees are prepared to deliver leading industry results.

Utilizing Lyo, Ancora's revolutionary learning management platform, Ancora Corporate Training lives at the cutting edge in its approach to training, skill development, and learning at more than 50 locations around the country and online. As a partner, Ancora Corporate Training works in the communities we serve allowing it to identify and respond to emerging opportunities to better support our clients and partners through relevant and superior training that meets the moment.

Ancora Corporate Training is part of Ancora Education, which also operates private postsecondary schools based in Arlington, TX with schools located in Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

About Guild Education

Denver-based Guild Education is on a mission to unlock opportunity for America's workforce through education and upskilling. Guild is a certified B-Corp, founded to bridge the gap between education and employment for the 88M working adults in the US in need of upskilling for the future of work. Guild's industry-leading technology platform allows the nation's largest employers — including Walmart, The Walt Disney Company and Chipotle — to offer strategic education and upskilling to their employees, connecting them to a learning ecosystem of the nation's best universities and learning providers, with tuition paid by the company. Guild serves working learners from all 50 states, including 54% who are students of color and 56% female. Guild's platform pairs technology and hands-on coaching to address common barriers to college access and success for working learners. Guild partners with employers to manage payment flows, data transfer, and benefits administration, while helping working adult learners go to school debt-free, with support services all the way through graduation. To date, Guild has helped working learners avoid more than $363 million in student debt.

