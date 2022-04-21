Ancora Education Partners with Amazon's Career Choice Program to Provide Education and Training to Amazon Employees

We value the trust Amazon has placed in our ability to serve as an education partner in training their employees. Tweet this

Amazon covers the full tuition for "blue badge" employees who have completed 90 days of continuous employment. Employees have access to both Ancora's online and in-person training courses.

Through Amazon Career Choice, Ancora Education—and its division Ancora Corporate Training—have helped Amazon employees access the following training and education programs:

Commercial Drivers License (CDL)

Mechatronics

Aerospace

CNC Machinist

Electrical Technician

Combination Welding

Constructions and Trades Project Management (must have trades experience to enroll)

Pharmacy Technician

Medical Clinical Assistant

IT Support

Amazon's Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of training and upskilling opportunities, including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., Amazon is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

"We're committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that's with us or elsewhere," said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon's Career Choice program. "We are glad to have Ancora Education as an education partner so we may continue to offer best-in-class training to our employees."

Amazon's Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators like Ancora, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success. To date, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have participated in Career Choice.

For more information on Amazon's Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice .

Ancora Education

Ancora Education is a Texas-based group of private, post-secondary schools in convenient locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Ancora Education specializes in allied health, wellness, nursing, IT, business and management, CDL truck driving, professional trades, security, skilled trades, and art and design. Ancora brands include Ancora Education, Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC) and South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT).

www.ancoraeducation.com

