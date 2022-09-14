Ancora Semiconductor Inc. Announces NT$456M Investment from ROHM Co., Ltd., Sino-American Silicon, uPI Semiconductors and Delta Electronics Inc.

TAIPEI, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora Semiconductor Inc., (Ancora), 3rd generation power semiconductor technology developer and a Delta Electronics affiliate focusing on Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, today announced the investments of its first capital raising round of NT$ 456M by strategic investors ROHM Co., Ltd. (ROHM), Sino-American Silicon (SAS), uPI Semiconductors (uPI), and Delta Electronics Inc. (Delta). The aforementioned capital raising is expected to accelerate Ancora's GaN development endeavors.

"GaN is the future of power electronics with benefits of faster switching frequencies, higher efficiency, and lower energy consumption. The ecosystem of GaN technology is evolving rapidly as applications are continuously emerging. We are thrilled to have ROHM, SAS and uPI as our strategic partners and investors. We are also grateful for the commitment by our parent company Delta, a leader in power and thermal management technologies and global provider of smart energy-saving solutions." , said Dr. T.K. Shing, president of Ancora Semiconductors. He added, "This powerful alliance will enable us to establish an ecosystem with strong partners in substrate materials, IC design, applications and system solutions, to expedite the adoption of GaN technology that promises unprecedented performance value".

The Ancora product line includes the industry's technology leading GaN discrete components, System in Package (SiP) and System on Chip (SoC) with superior quality, reliability and durability proven under Delta's stringent qualification system. Delta's commitment to provide a wide range of smart energy-saving solutions that leverage its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics, will provide additional momentum and fuel Ancora's long-term growth. This alliance and capital raising is expected to enable Ancora to increase production capability to serve the growing demand for GaN devices in consumer electronics, telecom, and automotive applications. The ultimate goal is to maximize GaN performance to accelerate power technology innovation and contribute to achieve sustainable development based on energy efficiency.

About Ancora Semiconductor

Ancora semiconductor Inc. was cultivated under Delta Electonics Inc. for years. Ancora was formally founded in 2022 and is a fabless design company focusing in GaN devices and its integration. By providing high effective power device and module, we hope to help our customers to lead in power system sector and benefit the world. For more information, please visit www.ancora-semi.com

About ROHM Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1958, ROHM provides LSI and discrete semiconductors characterized by outstanding quality and reliability for a broad range of markets, including automotive, industrial and consumer market via its global development and sales network. In the power ＆ analog field, ROHM proposes the suitable solution for each application with power devices such as SiC, GaN, driver ICs to maximize their performance, and peripheral components such as transistors, diodes and resistors. Further information on ROHM can be found at www.rohm.com

About Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.

Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, SAS is a green energy total solution provider with vertical integration in solar industry, from cell, module, power plant and O&M (Operation & Maintenance). Its semiconductor subsidiary, GlobalWafers is one of the top three largest silicon wafer manufacturers in the world. Specializing in silicon wafer manufacturing, product applications extend through power management, automotive, IT and MEMS. Both are listed on the Taipei Exchange. For more information, please visit www.saswafer.com for SAS and www.sas-globalwafers.com for GWC.

About uPI Semiconductor

uPI, founded in 2005, is one of the few fabless IC design companies specializing in power management IC (PMIC) and MOSFET in ASIA.

uPI focus on the design and development of high current, high power, and high-density power solution. uPI's products include PMIC, power stage, convertor, battery protection IC, MOSFET, and GaN solution. Utilizing semiconductor designs and system application know-how, uPI positioned itself as a solution provider for hybrid and high power density semiconductor products in the computer, graphics card, high-performance computing, gaming, and mobility markets, as well as proprietary solutions in automotive and industrial applications.

Our vision is to offer customers total power management solutions of superior quality, performance, service, and cost. With more than 20 years of analog power and discrete device experiences, we offer high-performance design services with full technology coverage and process development capability. uPI not only owns a lot of PMIC and MOSFET product certifications from international well-known branding companies and our partners but also has excellent wafer processing and deep packaging know-how that come standard by working closely with strategic foundries and assembly & testing partners. For detailed information about uPI, please visit: www.upi-semi.com

About Delta Electronics Inc,

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in power, energy and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics; Ancora Semiconductor