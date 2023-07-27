Ancora Training Expands CDL Offerings with Community College Workforce Alliance

Registration is open for classes in Richmond and Henrico

RICHMOND, Va., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora Training, a leading national workforce training provider, and Community College Workforce Alliance (CCWA), the workforce development division of Brightpoint and Reynolds Community Colleges have launched a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) program at the Parham Road campus of Reynolds Community College. Ancora Training is an official training vendor for Virginia's Community Colleges (VCCS). With funding through the FastFoward program, this training is offered at low to no cost to students.

"It's an honor to be able to bring our training programs to yet another VCCS campus," said Natalie Williams, Vice President of Client Operations for Ancora. "Whether we are preparing the next generation of truck drivers or helping individuals strengthen their soft skills, Ancora strives to empower individuals to achieve their education goals and begin building the foundation of a successful career."

CDL Training
With an emphasis on hands-on learning and road safety, the Ancora CDL program at CCWA requires 160 hours and can be completed in as little as four weeks. The program has launched with enrollment continuing on a rolling basis with new classes beginning every two weeks.

"Thanks to our new partnership with Ancora Training, CCWA is able to realize a long-held goal of offering CDL training in the Reynolds Community College service region.  CCWA has been highly successful in delivering CDL training on Brightpoint's campus, but we have long known we needed to make such training as accessible to City of Richmond, Henrico, and Hanover residents as our training at Brightpoint is to those from Chesterfield County or the Tri-Cities.  We are thrilled to now have a way to offer this training, which has been so successful in moving well-paying jobs with benefits, at a convenient site on the GRTC bus line," said Elizabeth Creamer, Vice President, Workforce Development, CCWA. 

Along with classroom education, individuals in the CDL training program will get the opportunity to participate in hands-on training to strengthen their skills in:

  • Defensive Driving
  • General Maintenance Procedures
  • Accident Prevention
  • Relevant Safety Regulations

For more information about the CDL Training at CCWA, visit www.ccwatraining.org/truck-driving-training and 804-523-2283.

Ancora Training does not guarantee third-party licensing. Ancora Training cannot guarantee job placement, salary, or employment.

About Ancora Training
Ancora Training™, a division of Ancora®, offers CDL and other customizable training solutions for corporate, community college, and government agency partners. Ancora Training provides solutions that include courses in transportation, technology, skilled and professional trades, and allied health. Ancora Training is proud to work with partners like Amazon, Tarrant County, Texas, and more than 30 community colleges across the country. Learn more on how Ancora Training is driving careers forward at www.ancora.com.

About Community College Workforce Alliance
Community College Workforce Alliance (CCWA) seeks to be the go-to resource and partner for businesses and economic development organizations seeking workforce solutions and the first stop for job seekers across central Virginia looking for a runway to a career or advancement. As the shared workforce development division of Brightpoint and Reynolds Community Colleges, CCWA supports regional economic advancement and individual financial empowerment through industry sector strategies. www.ccwatraining.org

