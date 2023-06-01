Ancora Training Launches New Hazardous Materials Endorsement Course as Latest CDL Training Offering

News provided by

Ancora Training

01 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Program Offered Online and In-Person to Provide Flexibility, Accessibility for Employers, Employees

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora Training (AT), one of the nation's leading CDL training providers, recently launched a Hazmat Endorsement (H Endorsement) training course for its corporate, community college, and government agency partners looking for drivers qualified to transport toxic or volatile substances. According to the American Trucking Associations, the American truck driver shortage is projected to surpass 160,000 by the year 2030. Amid this shortage, hazmat drivers are even harder to come by.

"I am thrilled to launch our H endorsement program because it opens up so many more job opportunities for current, aspiring, and future drivers," said Natalie Williams, Ancora's Vice President of Client Operations. "With a depleting number of hazmat drivers, it was important to make this course accessible and flexible in order to cater to the needs of any schedule. The ability to provide online and in-person options is a meaningful benefit for our partners and their employees."

Hazmat drivers transport corrosive, explosive, flammable, poisonous, or otherwise dangerous material from point A to point B. These drivers differ from average drivers because they have earned a hazmat endorsement that allows them to transport hazardous material safely and legally.

Training in Multiple Formats
AT has designed its training to be readily available for students in multiple formats. The course, which is typically two days, is offered three different ways:

  • In-person and instructor-led
  • Online and self-paced
  • Online and instructor-led

Ancora's hazmat training can be an additional training course offered upon completion of the 160-hour CDL-A course or taken as a stand alone course for already qualified drivers. Those interested in taking the H endorsement course must meet following requirement:

  • Hold a valid CDL or pass the Commercial Learner's Permit knowledge tests

Students who pass the course are eligible to take a state-administered knowledge test required for the H endorsement.

* Individual states may have state-specific requirements in addition to what is listed above.
** Ancora Training does not guarantee third-party certification. Ancora Training cannot guarantee job placement, salary or employment.

About Ancora Training
Ancora Training™, a division of Ancora®, offers workforce solutions, such as CDL and other customizable training solutions, for corporate, community college, and government agency partners. Ancora Training solutions include courses in transportation, technology, skilled and professional trades, and allied health. Ancora Training is proud to work with partners like Amazon, Tarrant County, Texas, and more than 30 community colleges across the country. Learn more on how Ancora Training is driving careers forward at www.ancora.com.

SOURCE Ancora Training

Also from this source

Ancora Training Selected to Lead PepsiCo's Commercial Drivers License and Maintenance Tech Training Programs

Ancora Training Awarded Contract by Tarrant County as the Approved Commercial Drivers License Training Provider for Governmental Agencies in Tarrant County

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.