Ancora Training To Offer New Soft Skills Course to Employers Across The U.S.

News provided by

Ancora Training

13 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Online Course Highlights Eight Main Competencies For Success 

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora Training is now offering Soft Skills For Success, a professional development course to help individuals develop skills essential to positive workplace interactions. The course is housed in a Learning Management System and its content, curriculum, examples, and materials use simulations and exercises from real-world scenarios that employees may encounter in their career.

"Leaders leverage soft skills to motivate and inspire teams, driving company growth. We adopt a holistic approach when evaluating individuals, recognizing that while technical expertise is crucial, excellent communication and management abilities can distinguish one from others," said Andrea Snow, Senior Vice President of Academics & Career Services at Ancora Education. "This course is designed to bridge the gap and enhance these vital skills to foster empowerment and productivity."

According to Indeed, an individual who masters soft skills is most likely able to maintain relationships, grow their personal network, display confidence, develop leadership skills, and have an established professional reputation.

"Soft skills are foundational to any successful work environment, whether in the office, on the warehouse floor, or on the road," said Natalie Williams, Vice President of Client Operations at Ancora Training.  "Ancora's course teaches the techniques that build and strengthen working relationships, regardless of the setting. Our client partners are very excited about this offering, and more than a dozen are already leveraging the course to provide professional development opportunities for their workforce." 

The Soft Skills For Success program emphasizes eight main competencies, which include:

  • Teamwork & Collaboration - Build and maintain collaborative relationships to work effectively with others in a team setting through shared responsibility, empathy, and respect.
  • Problem solving - Exercise sound reasoning to analyze issues, synthesize information, make decisions, and solve problems.
  • Organizational skills - The ability to take initiative and maintain effective work habits.
  • Communication - Articulate thoughts and express ideas effectively using oral, written, visual, and non-verbal communication skills.
  • Digital Savvy - Maximize new and emerging technologies in order to work, learn and live in a digital society.
  • Dependability - How to demonstrate integrity, resilience, accountability, and ethical behavior.
  • Stress Management - The ability to manage emotions and have integrity in difficult situations

About Ancora Training

Ancora Training™, a division of Ancora®, offers CDL and other customizable training solutions for corporate, community college, and government agency partners. Ancora Training provides solutions that include courses in transportation, technology, skilled and professional trades, and allied health. Ancora Training is proud to work with partners like Amazon, Tarrant County, Texas, and more than 30 community colleges across the country. Learn more on how Ancora Training is driving careers forward at www.ancora.com.

SOURCE Ancora Training

Also from this source

Ancora Training Launches New Hazardous Materials Endorsement Course as Latest CDL Training Offering

Ancora Training Selected to Lead PepsiCo's Commercial Drivers License and Maintenance Tech Training Programs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.