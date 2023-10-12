Ancora's Natalie Williams Named One of the "Top 50 Women Leaders in Education" by Executive Leadership Organization Women We Admire

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora Vice President of Client Operations Natalie Williams was recently named as one of the "Top 50 Women Leaders in Education" for 2023 by Women We Admire, a professional network of women business leaders in the United States and Canada. Dallas-based Ancora is a leading workforce solutions provider addressing America's labor gaps through innovative and technology-driven educational programs on a national level.

Ancora Vice President of Operations Natalie Williams was named one of the “Top 50 Women Leaders in Education” by executive leadership organization Women We Admire.
"It is a privilege and an honor to be recognized as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in Education of 2023 by Women We Admire. I am extremely proud of the meaningful work we are doing at Ancora to upskill and reskill America's workforce," said Williams. "The team of leaders that I have the opportunity to work with are essential to our success as an organization, and I am grateful to be part of such a dynamic group."

With this recognition, Williams joins women at the helm of diverse educational institutions across the U.S., spanning small liberal arts colleges to some of the largest public universities, including Ivy League institutions, and beyond. According to Women We Admire, the women's collective efforts are "instrumental in guaranteeing that educational establishments maintain their adaptability and responsiveness to the ever-changing demands of society." 

As the Vice President of Client Operations at workforce solutions provider Ancora, Williams operates the Ancora Training Division which delivers upskilling and reskilling training to companies, colleges, and government entities across the United States.

Williams is a dynamic leader with over 10 years of experience as a sales and operations manager in post-secondary education. She is focused on building and developing strong teams that deliver results and exceed performance expectations, customer satisfaction, and outcomes for students and employers. Williams has successfully delivered improvements in key performance indicators year over year as a sales manager and operations manager for Ancora.

Previously, Williams was an executive director at Ancora Education's Miller-Motte College, where earlier in her career she also worked as an admissions director. Williams earned an MBA from Trident University International and an undergraduate degree in business, management, marketing, and related support services from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

About Ancora 
Ancora® is a leading workforce solutions provider addressing America's labor gaps through innovative and technology-driven educational programs. Ancora operates in four divisions: Ancora Academy™, Ancora High School™, Ancora Education™, and Ancora Training™. Ancora Academy offers online courses for personal or professional development to individual learners. Ancora High School, accredited by Cognia™, provides adult learners the opportunity to complete a high school diploma in a highly flexible, self-paced, completely online format. Ancora Education offers technical education training programs specializing in healthcare, IT, business, and skilled trades through five private, post-secondary school brands with 22 campus locations across the nation. Schools include: Arizona Automotive Institute™ (AAI), Berks Technical Institute® (BTI), McCann School of Business & Technology®, Miller-Motte College® (MMC) and South Texas Vocational Technical Institute™ (STVT). Ancora Training offers workforce solutions, such as CDL and other customizable training solutions, for corporate, community college, and government agency partners. Learn more at www.ancora.com.

