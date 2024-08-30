AncSonic Co-Founder Mr. Xu Yinhai Honored with the Greater Bay Area Outstanding Young Entrepreneurs Award

HONG KONG, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 27, 2024, the 5th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Outstanding Young Entrepreneur Award Ceremony took place simultaneously in Hong Kong and Macau. Mr. Xu Yinhai, Co-Founder of AncSonic, an intelligent acoustic technology provider, was honored with the Outstanding Young Entrepreneur Award for Best Technology Innovation.

Mr. Xu Yinhai at the award ceremony

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Outstanding Young Entrepreneurs Award Ceremony, now in its fifth year, has been held annually and is highly valued and supported by the governments of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau. The award process involves a professional and rigorous selection procedure, with evaluations independently conducted by academic institutions and invited experts. It is typically awarded to leaders of unicorn enterprises in the biomedical, high-end manufacturing, and advanced technology industries, as well as young entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to culture, society, and public welfare.

As the Co-Founder of AncSonic, Xu spearheaded his team to achieve a significant breakthrough in the field of intelligent acoustics. They developed several core acoustic algorithms, including active noise cancellation (ANC), spatial audio, and directional sound transmission. These innovations resulted in the realization of over 120 patents, which have empowered intelligent earphones, electrical appliances, automotive, and industrial applications. Xu and his team's contributions have significantly enhanced the technological capabilities and competitiveness of their partners' products.

Mr. Xu Yinhai distinguished himself from among 1,300 participants to win this award, which not only acknowledges Xu's remarkable achievements but also stands as a robust endorsement of AncSonic's stellar performance within the industry. Looking ahead, AncSonic is committed to harnessing its technological prowess and innovative capabilities to further embed smart acoustic technology into earphones, household appliances, automotive systems, and industrial applications. To deliver more competitive products and solutions to the global market, AncSonic is at the forefront of driving a new wave of development in the smart acoustic industry.

About AncSonic

Founded in 2016, AncSonic specializes in the field of smart acoustics, possessing essential platform technologies and a robust supply chain foundation necessary for the industrialization of smart acoustic technologies.

In the smart earphones sector, AncSonic offers ODM services and has developed a range of highly popular products, including ANC earphones, open-ear earphones, and earphones with specialized features such as Karaoke functionality and spatial audio capabilities.

Its production facility in Dongguan, China, seamlessly integrates design, research and development, and manufacturing. With 17 high-end smart earphone production lines, the facility boasts a monthly production capacity of up to 500,000 units.

In the electrical appliances industry, the company offers three-dimensional spatial sound field ANC technology solutions. These solutions effectively control noise at its source, improve the sound quality of electrical appliances, and enhance the performance of voice interaction.

In the automotive industry, AncSonic offers multi-frequency ANC technology solutions that address engine noise, tire noise, and wind noise. The company also develops sound field partitioning technology to enable voice interaction modes where the driver and passengers do not interfere with each other. Additionally, AncSonic introduces interval stereo sound enhancement technology to deliver a multi-interval intelligent stereo sound experience.

