"And God Made Man" Movie Brings Faith-based Perspective to Transgender Athletes in Sports

New feature from Sposi Novelli Productions and JC Films takes on one of the year's top issues

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With their new movie, And God Made Man, Christian film producer JC Films dives headfirst into controversy with the story of Lindsay, a high school swimmer who loses her chance at a scholarship to a transgender athlete. After working towards this dream her entire life, and with limited resources for college, her father takes their case to court in an effort to create fairness in women's sports.

As the story unfolds, the family learns the first hurdle in today's culture is getting their day in court. Through a stroke of creativity, the family's attorney gets the case on the court's docket only to find that their beliefs and facts are going to be heavily challenged. The movie features faith-film icons Dean Cain and Kevin Sorbo as well as a host of the genre's stalwart actors.

When asked about why the film was so important to make, JC Films President Jason Campbell said, "For many of the recent cultural issues Christians have been quiet and not had their beliefs and values honored. I felt it was important that we find ways through film to tackle these issues with faith, hopefully giving believers the strength to enter the conversation and fight back. A couple years ago we created the 'Awake not Woke' series to confront these topics with releases that included, A Taste of Praise, Cancel Me Not, and now And God Made Man."

And God Made Man is currently streaming on DirectTV, Dish Network, Amazon, GooglePlay, AppleTV, Fandango, Shaw (Canada), and more.

www.andGodmademanmovie.com

About JC Films

Since 2014, JCFilms Studios has been producing faith and family films. Our mission is to change the world for Christ while providing people of faith the opportunity to be involved in Christian films.

