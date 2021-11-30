And Just Like That... It's Time to Raise a Glass to the Return of the Cosmo

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It may be the most awaited sequel to a sequel, but as fans of Sex and the City plan viewing parties to celebrate the return of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, one thing is certain… plenty of Cosmos will be served. So, brands such as Copalli Rum, QNSY Sparkling Cocktails and Absinthia's Bottled Spirits are only too happy to comply.

And Just Like That ... It's time to raise a glass to the Cosmo with these recipes

Aside from its supporting role in Sex and the City, the Cosmo became popular because it is a well-balanced cocktail that also happens to be delicious and very easy to drink. Rumored to have fallen out of fashion because, as Carrie Bradshaw said, "everyone else started" drinking them, the Cosmo continues to be one of the most commonly ordered cocktails in bars around the country.

And Just Like That… brings BFFs Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte together as they transition from the friendship they had in their 30s to the more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s, so it's only fitting that we take a look at "evolved" recipes for the Cosmo.

The Eco-smo

For the fashionistas who have traded their Manolo's for sustainable options. This version gets extra points because it 'recycles' cranberry sauce from Thanksgiving! Recipe courtesy of Julie Reiner. Available nationwide. www.copallirum.com

Ingredients:

1.5 oz of Copalli White Rum

.75 oz Cointreau

.5 oz fresh lime juice

.25 - .5 oz simple syrup (depending on the sweetness of your cranberry sauce)

1 heaping teaspoon cranberry sauce

Garnish with a lime wheel

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, Shake vigorously. Double strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

QNSY Sparkling Cosmo

For the Girls on the Go. This canned craft cocktail is made in New York by New Yorkers. The passion project of husband-and-wife bartending duo Tara Merdjanoff and Jeremy Bohen, who lost their jobs during the pandemic, QNSY Cocktails are sleek and stylish in a 12-ounce can, and make a great accessory. Perfect for the fan who is attending several viewing parties in one night and wants her Cosmo 'to-go.' Available nationwide. www.drinkqnsy.com

Cos-moke

This sophisticated sip shows what happens when the Cosmo grows up. Made with Crimson Smoke from Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, which are made from all natural ingredients in California. the Cos-moke is Sex and the City in a glass – tantalizing and smoky with a touch of sweetness. Available nationwide. https://absinthia.com/collections/cocktail-syrups

Ingredients:

1.5 ox Square One Organic Vodka

.75 oz Cointreau

.75 oz Crimson Smoke Cocktail Syrup

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass, garnish with fresh cranberries.

