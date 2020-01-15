And the Award for Best British Brand in the Goodie Bag Goes to…Charabanc, the Luxury Car Fragrance Accessory

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Oscar® nominees will be gifted with the ultimate car fragrance accessory with the inclusion of Charabanc in the fabulous 2020 'Everyone Wins' gift bags.

Charabanc is a modern-day British masterpiece, as timeless as a Hollywood classic movie.

The luxury fragrance must-have for the automobile

The 'goodie' bags* are independently gifted to nominees in the major acting and directing categories, which this year include Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio as well as Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson and Britain's Cynthia Erivo, Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce and Florence Pugh.

But it's not just the cream of British acting invading Hollywood – the best of British manufacturing is also taking center stage.

New to the United States, the exclusive car fragrance pomanders are hand-spun by a team of highly skilled metal spinners from the manufacturing heart of Britain and encased in the finest artisan-moulded leather.

Using carefully selected herbs and plants created by a 'nose' from a world-famous perfume house, the Charabanc fragrance ceramics are inspired by some of the world's most iconic drives.

But Charabanc is not just for Hollywood stars or even just for luxury car owners. The car fragrances – available in the famous Harrods of London department store – are now on sale across the United States in four classic racing colors – London Tan, Racing Green, Signal Red and Orient Black - through charabanc.com.

Charabanc has been engineered for the car to either hang from the rearview mirror, attach to the air conditioning unit or sit in the cup holder and will appeal to any motorist who wants to add a touch of class – and a gorgeous smell – to any journey, from a rush-hour commute to a road trip.

The entirely hand-made car fragrance accessories are the brainchild of former M&C Saatchi CEO Carrie Hindmarsh and Strategy Director Barbara Behan. "We were determined to create a product that was the polar opposite of the cheap and toxic, throwaway products on the market and instead to work with the very best of British craftsmanship to build a high-end car fragrance brand that is built to last," they said.

Charabanc's inclusion in the famous goodie bag is particularly timely this year as the historic car racing drama Ford v Ferrari is in pole position as one of the nominees for Best Picture.

