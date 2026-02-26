Andakin Ventures Invests in Hibachi Worldwide to Accelerate Global Expansion of the In-Home Hibachi and Private Chef Entertainment Industry

The investment positions Hibachi Worldwide to accelerate strategic acquisitions, standardize operations across markets, deploy centralized booking and logistics technology, and establish category leadership in experiential in-home dining and live culinary entertainment.

The private in-home dining and experiential catering sector has experienced sustained double-digit growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer demand for premium, personalized, and entertainment-driven dining experiences. As clients seek alternatives to traditional restaurants, services such as private hibachi catering, hibachi at home experiences, and mobile hibachi chef events have become increasingly popular for birthdays, corporate gatherings, weddings, and luxury private celebrations.

Despite this growth, the in-home hibachi market remains highly fragmented, with thousands of independent operators and limited national coordination. Hibachi Worldwide has been executing a disciplined consolidation strategy through organic growth, acquiring top-performing regional brands, enhancing them through centralized systems and technology infrastructure, implementing rigorous training and operational standards, and scaling them under a unified global platform.

"The in-home hibachi and private chef entertainment industry is at an inflection point," said Matthew "Chef Vangraham" Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Hibachi Worldwide, a twenty-five year veteran of delivering hibachi excellence. "Demand for hibachi at home and live chef-driven entertainment is accelerating globally, yet the market remains operationally inconsistent. Our strategy is to acquire leading operators, preserve what makes them exceptional, and provide the infrastructure, technology, and capital required to scale responsibly. We are building the first truly global platform in live hibachi entertainment - combining performance, tradition, and operational excellence under a unified framework."

As part of its expansion strategy, Hibachi Worldwide has completed the acquisitions of Hollywood Hibachi and Hawaii Hibachi, two of the most established and recognizable brands in the in-home hibachi and private hibachi catering market.

Founded in Denver, Colorado by Alan "Crazy Knife" Cavanaugh, Hollywood Hibachi ( www.HollywoodHibachi.com ) is known for its high-energy chef performances, restaurant-quality cuisine, and immersive culinary experiences delivered directly to private homes, offices, and event venues. The company specializes in private hibachi catering, hibachi birthday parties, corporate hibachi events, and mobile hibachi chef services throughout Colorado, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Montana, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Texas, and expanding national markets.

"Hollywood Hibachi is built on delivering exceptional cuisine paired with spectacular live performance - wherever our clients choose to host their event," said Cavanaugh. "It took fifteen years to refine the perfect approach to private hibachi chef experiences, transforming intimate dinners and large-scale celebrations into immersive hibachi at home events. Partnering with Hibachi Worldwide provides the operational platform, technology infrastructure, capital, and strategic reach to expand that standard of excellence into more domestic and international markets."

Hawaii Hibachi (www.HawaiiHibachi.com), founded by Joey and Kala Nakaya, draws on a family culinary lineage rooted in Japanese hibachi craftsmanship. The Nakaya family traces its heritage back nearly a thousand years to Kazua Hibach Nakaya, widely credited with pioneering early hibachi-style cooking. Today, Hawaii Hibachi blends disciplined culinary technique with modern hospitality execution, offering private hibachi catering and mobile hibachi services across Pacific and U.S. markets.

"Partnering with Andakin Ventures provides the financial strength and strategic backing necessary to execute our long-term vision," said Kala Nakaya, Head Master Chef of Hawaii Hibachi. "Our mission is to bring the tradition, artistry, and excitement of hibachi to audiences around the world while honoring the craftsmanship passed down through generations."

"Hibachi Worldwide represents a rare opportunity to scale a high-growth, experience-driven hospitality platform on a global scale," said Derek Rundell, Managing Partner at Andakin Ventures. "While artificial intelligence is transforming nearly every industry, certain experiences remain fundamentally human. In-home hibachi, private chef catering, and live culinary entertainment are built on presence, energy, and craftsmanship. We see a clear path to category leadership through disciplined acquisitions, operational integration, relentless focus on customer success, and brand elevation."

Proceeds from the investment will support additional strategic acquisitions in key domestic and international markets, centralized booking and logistics technology deployment, regional chef training development, expanded supply chain infrastructure, and coordinated national marketing initiatives. Hibachi Worldwide continues to evaluate and pursue strategic acquisition opportunities as it expands its global in-home hibachi, private chef, and live entertainment platform.

About Andakin Ventures

Andakin Ventures fuels bold ideas with experience, insight, and capital. The firm partners with visionary founders and management teams to build scalable, enduring global enterprises. By combining strategic investment, operational expertise, and long-term collaboration, Andakin Ventures accelerates growth and creates sustainable value across industries.

About Hibachi Worldwide

Hibachi Worldwide is consolidating and scaling the in-home hibachi and private chef entertainment industry. Through organic growth, disciplined acquisitions, and operational integration, Hibachi Worldwide unites high-performing regional hibachi brands under a centralized international framework. The company provides infrastructure, booking technology, training, marketing, and supply chain support to elevate local operators into nationally recognized private hibachi catering and mobile hibachi service brands - while preserving the authenticity, performance, and culinary craftsmanship that define the hibachi experience. Hibachi Worldwide's mission is to establish the global standard for hibachi in home entertainment by combining tradition, showmanship, and modern operational scale.

