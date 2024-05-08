Andall Biosciences Introduces 23WELL: A Breakthrough New Brand with Ovary Care Capsules (1+1) as its Stellar Debut Product

SHANGHAI, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andall Biosciences Inc. (ABI), a renowned biotechnology company at the forefront of life science research and applications, has made a significant stride with the introduction of their groundbreaking new product line, 23WELL. The brand takes center stage with its debut offering, Ovary Care Capsules (1+1) at Circle Harmony, a high-end medical service institution located within InterContinental Shanghai Ruijin. This innovative product has already received Certificate of Free Sale from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), highlighting ABI's commitment to bridging the gap between therapeutic treatment and preventative treatment and supporting healthier and better lives for more families. This revolutionary new product, 23WELL Ovary Care Capsules (1+1), is dedicated to women's health, specifically ovary care. Notably, ABI has already applied for patents for their pioneering method of preparing these extracts in China, the United States, and the United Kingdom, underscoring its commitment to cutting-edge biotechnology.

23WELL, inspired by the 23 chromosomes that are the building blocks of life, combines advanced life science research with the power of natural ingredients. This brand seamlessly integrates cutting-edge life science research with the power of natural ingredients, creating practical health supplements that promote enhanced well-being for consumers. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, 23WELL employs meticulous selection processes to ensure only the finest raw materials are utilized. Furthermore, the capsules are meticulously produced within a facility that meets the Class 100,000 GMP Cleanroom requirement, utilizing customized production lines that adhere to strict standards. With 23WELL, ABI delivers a brand that not only represents premium quality but also champions the pursuit of optimal health.

"As a scientist committed to meaningful innovation, I'm excited about the promise of 23WELL's first product. With this pioneering offering, we embark on a journey of limitless potential, laying the foundation for a brand that will transcend boundaries and revolutionize the world of innovation," said James Martin Roza, Contracted Scientist of 23WELL and American Representative of Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC).

"As a woman, the importance of caring for one's reproductive health is a matter that resonates with me profoundly. While skincare often takes precedence for many women, it is crucial to recognize that holistic well-being surpasses mere external beauty. The Ovary Care Capsules (1+1) are born from a vision to shift the self-care paradigm for women, placing a heightened emphasis on reproductive health alongside traditional skincare routines. Under the banner of our new brand – 23WELL, our mission is to continuously stay abreast of the latest breakthroughs in life sciences, genetics, and clinical medicine. We strive to integrate state-of-the-art medical technologies with natural ingredients, thereby promoting global health and well-being," said Helen Li, Founder and Chief Research Officer of ABI.

Product highlights:

Owned technology SREC-BIOTECH ensures the stability of each ingredient .

23WELL introduces its Ovary Care Capsules in a special 1+1 offer, uniquely blending the best of Western and Chinese medicinal traditions. The product features FoxOEN & FoxORE Complex, with advanced ingredients like Myo-Inositol, Coenzyme Q10, and Vitamins E and D, and traditional Chinese elements such as Gallus Domesticus Peptide and Astragalus Root Extract.

ABI has reached remarkable milestones on its journey, including its official entry into the Chinese market in 2023 with a collection of five high-end and high-tech dietary health supplements. Unlike many brands produced by outsourcing factories, ABI has its own well-equipped factory located in California, USA, with a daily output of up to 10 million capsules. Furthermore, the brand has invited renowned TikTok influencers, Zhang Meng and Jiaoge Pengyou MCN, to personally experience the production process at its California facility. This on-site visit provided an opportunity for the influencers to witness each step of production and gain a firsthand understanding of ABI's meticulous approach.

With its dedication to innovation, quality, and consumer well-being, ABI continues to strive towards a healthier and better future for people worldwide. By offering a diverse range of dietary supplements and pushing the boundaries of scientific research, ABI aims to provide more choices and empower individuals to achieve a lifestyle that fosters vitality and well-being. 23WELL's exceptional focus on integrating traditional Chinese and Western medicines in their new product represents a groundbreaking achievement and a reminder for women to take proactive measures to prevent potential health issues. Ovarian health contributes to women's vitality, yet the global incidence rate of premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) stands at approximately 3.7%, while in China, it reaches around 10%. ABI's dedication to women's health will always remain at the forefront of their efforts, ensuring a brighter and healthier future for women worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.andall-health.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

